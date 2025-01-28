Vietnam Makes Top 5 Debut in Agoda’s 16th Gold Circle Awards, Celebrating Hospitality Excellence

Thailand retains top spot in Agoda’s annual hospitality awards among Southeast Asian dominance

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Agoda’s prestigious 16th Gold Circle Awards celebrate Southeast Asia’s exceptional hospitality as Thailand retains its top position while Vietnam breaks into the top five for the first time.

The awards further underscore Southeast Asia’s exceptional performance with four out of the top five accolades awarded to markets within the region, a feat last witnessed in 2021. The national ranking is based on how many hotels win a prestigious award within each market.

Japan took second place with 432 hotels followed by Indonesia (#3) with 365 hotels, Vietnam (#4) with 315 hotels and Malaysia (#5) with 311 hotels, rounding out the top 5 for 2024.

This year the awards ceremony witnessed a 53% increase in Gold Circle Award winners compared to 2023, recognizing a record-breaking 3,545 exceptional properties across the globe in 2024. Notably, nearly 50% of the awards went to independent hotels, highlighting the growing appreciation for unique, personalized guest experiences that emphasize creativity and individuality.

Vietnam’s groundbreaking climb from 9th place in 2023 to securing a spot within the top 5 this year highlights its 209% increase in award-winning accommodations to the to the hard work of accommodation providers across the market in ensuring that their customers receive the highest level of service.

“Our Gold Circle Awards serve as a tribute to the dedication and remarkable achievements of our global accommodation partners. Achieving excellence in guest service is ever challenging, yet our partners rise to the occasion year after year,” said Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda. “Vietnam’s entry into the top five showcases its efforts to enhance service quality, reflecting the growing potential of Southeast Asian hospitality.”

Meanwhile, Thailand’s retention of its top spot from 2023 is testament to its enduring excellence. The adaptability of Thailand’s hospitality sector to shifting traveler expectations demonstrates strong reliability and leadership within the industry.

Over the past five years, Agoda has celebrated more than 2,500 unique winners, cementing its reputation for recognizing unparalleled service across the hospitality sector.

The Agoda Gold Circle Awards are presented to properties that excel in several key areas, including offering value-based pricing for customers, providing outstanding traveler experience, and engaging with Agoda’s programs and campaigns.

These criteria ensure that the winners represent the best in the industry, offering guests an outstanding experience. Agoda’s vast network continues to support travelers worldwide in discovering diverse accommodations, flights, and activities.

The awards ceremonies for the 16th Gold Circle Awards will take place in 9 Asian markets across February and March 2025, with celebrations happening in Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, India and Thailand.

For more information on the Agoda Gold Circle Awards winners, please visit https://www.agoda.com/goldcircleaward.