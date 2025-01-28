Xiao-I Corporation Delivers Transformative AI-Powered HR Solution to Hong Kong Public Sector, Showcasing Scalable MaaS Excellence

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a leading artificial intelligence company (“Xiao-I”), today announced the successful deployment of its 8-million-HKD AI-powered HR system for a Hong Kong public sector client. This milestone underscores Xiao-I’s growing influence in public sector digitization and highlights the scalability of its Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, which has already driven successful AI adoption across Asia and is poised to support the company’s upcoming U.S. expansion.

The Hua Zang Large Language Model (LLM), the core engine behind the solution, enabled the client to streamline HR operations—including talent management, policy compliance, and employee engagement—with unprecedented efficiency. By leveraging Xiao-I’s proprietary AI architecture, the system achieved high accuracy and transparency while operating on minimal computing resources, reducing both deployment complexity and long-term operational costs.

Key Advantages of the Hua Zang LLM in Public Sector Deployment

Rapid Implementation: Pre-trained module libraries cut deployment time by 40%, enabling the client to operationalize the system within weeks.

Cost-Effective Scalability: Optimized for low-resource environments, the solution eliminates the need for expensive GPU clusters, aligning with public sector budget constraints.

Interpretable AI: Transparent decision-making processes ensure compliance with regulatory standards, fostering trust in automated HR outcomes.

Cross-Industry Adaptability: Modular design allows seamless customization for education, healthcare, and other government verticals.

“This project exemplifies how Xiao-I’s AI solutions empower public institutions to modernize efficiently,” said Xiao-I’s CEO Mr. Hui Yuan. “The Hong Kong deployment not only validates our MaaS platform’s versatility but also reinforces our commitment to delivering scalable, ethical AI—principles that will guide our entry into the U.S. market later this year.”

The Hong Kong initiative builds on Xiao-I’s proven track record in Asia, where its AI solutions have been adopted by governments and enterprises for tasks ranging from citizen services to supply chain optimization. The company’s focus on cost-effective, high-impact AI aligns with global demand for technologies that balance performance with fiscal responsibility—a cornerstone of its upcoming U.S. market strategy.

Looking Ahead

Xiao-I plans to replicate this success in North America, tailoring its Hua Zang LLM to address pressing needs in public administration and corporate sectors. The Hong Kong case study will serve as a blueprint for demonstrating how AI can drive operational excellence without prohibitive upfront investments.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com .

