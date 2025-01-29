Coway Redefines Custom Comfort: Discover the Bidetmega 400S and 500S with Tailored Cleaning Options

Experience Fully Adjustable Features, Personalized Hygiene, and Advanced Technology for the Perfect Bathroom Upgrade

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Coway , a leading wellness tech company, introduced the Bidetmega 400S and 500S to its award-winning lineup, offering a modern solution for enhancing bathroom hygiene and comfort. Designed to bring a new level of personalization and innovation to everyday routines, these bidets combine advanced cleaning technology, user-friendly features, and contemporary design to elevate the bathroom experience.

Both the Bidetmega 400S and 500S feature Coway’s i-wave cleaning technology, a multi-stage wash care system that customizes water pressure, motion, and spray patterns to suit each user’s preferences. Different modes further personalize the cleaning experience, including a thorough 3-stage wash and a consistent 1-stage wash for targeted Rear and Front settings. Additional modes enhance the wash experience with customizable options, including a Move button, which adjusts the nozzle for a comprehensive and soothing clean, an Air+ button to boost cleaning power with bubbles, and a Wide button for a gentle clean, ideal for sensitive skin.

With hygiene as a cornerstone of its design, the Bidetmega 400S and 500S come equipped with Triple Hygiene Care, which combines Coway’s WaterShield™ misting (an automatic spray that prevents the buildup of contaminants in the toilet bowl) with an auto-cleaning nozzle and a UV light cleaning nozzle for unparalleled cleanliness. The Bidetmega 500S also includes an auto-close lid that helps contain air particles and an integrated deodorizer to neutralize odors, further ensuring a fresh and hygienic bathroom environment.

Designed with user comfort and ease in mind, the Bidetmega 400S and 500S combine innovative features with intuitive functionality. A sleek, wireless remote control offers easy operation and can be mounted on a stand or wall for accessibility. Both models feature a tankless design that delivers instantly heated, adjustable water for uninterrupted warmth while offering exceptional energy efficiency. Additional comforts include a heated seat with customizable temperature options, memory profiles for up to two users, a built-in air dryer with four temperature settings, and an eco-mode for further energy savings when not in use. For nighttime convenience, a built-in nightlight ensures easy navigation in the dark.

Coway has sold millions of top-rated air purifiers, earning a reputation for excellence through three decades of dedicated research, engineering, and cutting-edge tech developed at the Coway R&D Center in Korea. The brand also recently celebrated 15 consecutive years of recognition at the IDEA Design Awards.

The Bidetmega 400S is priced at $599 and the Bidetmega 500S at $699, and will begin shipping to customers in February. To learn more about the Bidetmega 400S and 500S or purchase it in the U.S., visit Cowaymega.com or Amazon.

About Coway

Coway (S.Korea: KRX 021240) is the leading wellness tech company behind award-winning product lines including Airmega air purifiers, Bidetmega for bathrooms, and Aquamega water purifiers. Coway was founded in Korea in 1989 and has maintained an obsession with home health for over three decades. The company has grown into a global leader in intensive research, engineering and innovation, amassing more than 6,800 intellectual property rights for its proprietary technology.

The Coway R&D Center, the company’s environmental technology research institute, is Asia’s largest lab dedicated to air, water and sleep technologies. A team of over 400 researchers collaborate there to design, develop and test cutting-edge products that help people live healthier. Coway’s U.S. headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit https://cowaymega.com or http://newsroom.coway.com .

