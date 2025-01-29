SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Foley Entertainment Group Chairman Bill Foley announced today the appointment of Shane Green as Chief Executive Officer of Foley Entertainment Group (FEG). In this role, Green will oversee business operations for FEG’s global portfolio of sports and hospitality entities, including FEG’s luxury hotel collection boasting the acclaimed MacArthur Place and Farmhouse Inn in Sonoma County, Hotel Les Mars in nearby Healdsburg, and the iconic Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara, alongside an array of other distinguished sports teams, resorts, restaurants, and vineyards across the globe. Green will direct the overall business strategy for FEG, which, under his leadership, will undergo a brand transformation during the 2025 calendar year.



FOLEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP APPOINTS WORLD-RENOWNED HOTELIER AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE EXPERT, SHANE GREEN, AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

“Bringing Shane in to lead Foley Entertainment Group is a massive acquisition for our organization,” said Foley Entertainment Group Chairman Bill Foley. “His energy and passion will help us elevate the guest experience across our entire portfolio, whether at one of our hotels, winery tasting rooms, or live events. Shane’s background and leadership will be invaluable in advancing FEG’s aspirational mission of becoming the preeminent sports, hospitality, and experience entity in the world.”

Originally from New Zealand, Green brings a wealth of experience from his work with renowned brands like The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, the NBA, MGM Resorts, United Airlines, Westfield, and BMW, among many others. He has played an integral role in an impressive roster of travel and hospitality efforts including opening both the Cosmopolitan and the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, helping AREV Collection open its first property in St. Tropez, and supporting the Robertson Lodges in New Zealand and EVT hotels in Australia.

This extensive background has shaped Green’s unique approach to hospitality and business success, evident in his global training and consulting company, SGEi, and his book Culture Hacker. Both have inspired significant customer experience transformations that are emulated worldwide.

“Working with Bill to build a world-class hospitality organization is an endeavor I’ve been preparing for throughout my career,” said Foley Entertainment Group’s new CEO Shane Green. “At FEG, I’m looking forward to elevating our unique blend of luxury, authenticity, and deep connection to place that defines each property in FEG’s expanding portfolio, while cementing FEG’s position at the intersection of luxury hospitality, world-class sporting events, wine & spirits, tasting rooms and experiences. My goal is to create even more unforgettable moments for discerning travelers around the world, while delivering a superior level of service to each guest.”

Renowned for his ability to transform workplace culture, Green will apply his expertise to elevate the guest experience across the Foley portfolio. From hotels and wineries to restaurants and sporting events, he will ensure each entity delivers a unique and memorable experience rooted in a strong sense of place and service excellence.

ABOUT FOLEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Established by Bill Foley in 2021, Foley Entertainment Group operates the Foley Family’s growing portfolio of entertainment properties, highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League; AFC Bournemouth of the Premier League; the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League; the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League; Auckland FC of the A-Leagues; two community hockey facilities in the Las Vegas Valley; Lee’s Family Forum sports and entertainment venue in Henderson, NV; the Folded Flag Foundation; the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation; Hotel Les Mars, Arandas Restaurant and Goodnight’s restaurant in Healdsburg, CA; Farmhouse Inn and Farmhouse Restaurant in Forestville, CA; Hotel Californian and Blackbird restaurant in Santa Barbara, CA; MacArthur Place in Sonoma, CA; Whitefish Mountain in Whitefish, MT; Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard in Dundee, OR; and a number of other assets. The Foley Entertainment Group is committed to providing five-star service and experiences to its fans, guests, customers, and clients. For more information on the Foley Entertainment Group, visit foleyentertainmentgroup.com.

