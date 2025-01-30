Clean electricity provides impetus for the development of the non-ferrous metals industry

BORTALA, China, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On January 26, employees from the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company conducted a comprehensive electrical inspection at Xinjiang Eurasia Copper Industry Co., Ltd. to ensure reliable power supply for copper production ahead of the Spring Festival.

Eurasia Copper Industry is one of the key investment projects in the autonomous region. Leveraging its strategic location near the port, it imports concentrated raw materials from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries for production and processing. The finished products are then distributed directly to the five Central Asian countries and the five northwestern provinces of China for sale.

The State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company has meticulously designed a specialized power supply plan, completing a 110 kV integrated protection zone transmission and transformation project. This initiative optimizes the power grid structure and extends the 10 kV Zongyou Line to meet the dual power supply requirements of Eurasia Copper Industry, thereby promoting the development of the non-ferrous metal industry chain in Bortala Prefecture.

The renowned wind area of Alashankou City, situated in the narrow corridor between the Altai Mountains and the Baluruk Mountains, facilitates green electricity trading for 86 users.

The power supply company has assigned dedicated customer service managers to closely monitor the production readiness of the enterprise. They conduct monthly evaluations and analyses of power consumption and electricity costs for Xinjiang Eurasia Copper Industry Co., Ltd., providing guidance and recommendations on energy use. This ensures uninterrupted power supply during the company’s capacity expansion and process improvement efforts, delivering seamless service to customers.