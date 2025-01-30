Eye Level Launches “Summit of Math” – A Personalized Online Math Program for Grades 1-10

FORT LEE BOROUGH, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eye Level, a global leader in supplemental education, proudly announces the launch of Summit of Math, an innovative online math program designed for students in grades 1-10.



Exploring critical thinking through Summit of Math!

Summit of Math offers a comprehensive, standards-aligned curriculum covering Grades 1-8 Math, Pre-Algebra, Algebra 1, Geometry, and Algebra 2. This state-of-the-art program features Eye Level’s proprietary Walk Me Through technology, delivering real-time guided instruction and continuous assessments. It identifies learning gaps and provides personalized study plans to ensure students master critical math concepts.

Comprehensive Math Curriculum with Real-Time Insights

With an intuitive and user-friendly design, Summit of Math empowers students to start learning immediately. The platform provides instructors with real-time data to pinpoint individual weaknesses and track progress. This data-driven approach helps students seamlessly transition to more advanced topics when ready.

Enhancing Math Skills and Critical Thinking

The launch of Summit of Math complements Eye Level’s existing math programs, equipping students to excel in school and beyond. It is available now at select Eye Level Learning Centers.

For more information or to find a center near you, visit https://www.myeyelevel.com/US/programs/summit_of_math.do or email info.summitofmath@myeyelevel.com.

About Eye Level

Eye Level is a trusted global education provider dedicated to helping each child reach their full potential. With its parent company Daekyo, Eye Level has supported millions of students in over 20 countries, providing personalized learning experiences that inspire academic success and critical thinking.

Contact Information:

Eye Level / Daekyo America

1310 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024