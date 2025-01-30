SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global gaming company Gravity officially released the new PC and console game ‘KAMiBAKO (KAMiBAKO – Mythology of Cube -, hereinafter referred to as KAMiBAKO)’ in global regions excluding Japan on the 30th.



Gravity Announces Global Release of World Craft RPG ‘KAMiBAKO (KAMiBAKO – Mythology of Cube -)’!

KAMiBAKO is a world craft RPG that combines unique genres such as map crafting, puzzles, battles, and RPGs, providing a unique experience. In a world fragmented by a great division, where the land is riddled with cubic holes, the journey to restore the land and revive the world’s vitality unfolds.

As a restorer, the player can solve the fragmentation puzzle, and on lands that are not fragmented, crops and produced materials can be obtained through farming, building construction, and other activities. Players can defeat the monsters that appear on the land to collect cubes, which can be used to summon spirits and use the mana within the cubes to unleash powerful special moves during battles.

KAMiBAKO is available for digital purchase on Steam®, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, and Nintendo Switch™ platforms in global regions. Players can download the game immediately after purchasing from the KAMiBAKO sales page from each platform. The game supports Korean, English, Japanese, and Simplified/Traditional Chinese. In August 2024, KAMiBAKO was pre-released in Japan as both a package and digital version for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, and Nintendo Switch™.

Yoo Joon, the business team leader at Gravity, stated, “KAMiBAKO boasts an overwhelming scale set in a vast open-world map, offering a unique genre of world-crafting RPG that provides unique entertainment. For those seeking a different game experience not easily encountered before, it is for sure that players will be satisfied. Hope for significant interest from users.”

Details about the digital versions of KAMiBAKO for Steam®, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, and Nintendo Switch™ can be found on the respective KAMiBAKO sales pages.

[Gravity Official Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr

[KAMiBAKO(KAMiBAKO – Mythology of Cube -) Official Steam Page] https://store.steampowered.com/app/2081340/KAMiBAKO__Mythology_of_Cube/

[KAMiBAKO (KAMiBAKO – Mythology of Cube -) Official PlayStation Page]

https://store.playstation.com/en-us/concept/10008937

[KAMiBAKO (KAMiBAKO – Mythology of Cube -) Official Nintendo Switch Page]

https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/kamibako-switch/

