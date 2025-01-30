Khammouane Sets Sights on Tourism Boom in 2025 with New Attractions, Eco-Friendly Initiatives

As 2025 kicks off, Khammouane Province is setting its sights on boosting tourism and drawing in more visitors this year.

The province is ready to become a top spot for both local and international travelers, according to Somsackda Keomany, Deputy Head of the Provincial Information, Culture, and Tourism Department.

In 2024, Khammouane welcomed over 800,000 tourists, generating LAK 1,000 billion (USD 46 million) in revenue.

This year, local authorities are rolling out a range of new initiatives to improve the visitor experience and make travel more seamless for everyone. With this goal in mind, the province aims to build on this success and further establish itself as a top travel destination in Laos.

This approach not only aims to enhance the visitor experience but also focuses on sustainability and responsible tourism practices, state media reported.

The province is now offering a wider range of activities, including zip-lining, rock climbing, camping, kayaking, homestays, and hiking. In the past, Khammouane hosted events like boxing, football, and cycling competitions involving participants from Laos and Thailand.

Other tourist attractions also include environmentally friendly experiences that connect with the local communities.

But the province is also home to significant historical and natural sites such as That Sikhottabong, Buddha Cave (Tham Pa Fa), and Paseuam Cave. Other popular destinations include Khoun Kong Leng Blue Lagoon, Xe Bang Fai River Cave, and Tat Sieng Lue Waterfall, a newly developed eco-tourism site.

Among the most visited attractions is The Rock Viewpoint, which has quickly become a favorite for both domestic and international tourists since its opening in late 2019.