Zeus To Launch Next-Gen Film-Cast PTFE Liners Engineered for Flexibility and Superior Strength

Unveiling at MD&M West, the new StreamLiner™ NG catheter liners minimize defects and maximize performance vs. existing film-cast PTFE liners.

ORANGEBURG, S.C., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zeus, a global leader in advanced polymer solutions and catheter manufacturing, announced today its plans to unveil StreamLiner™ NG, the latest addition to the company’s StreamLiner series of ultra-thin-walled catheter liners. The company will unveil this innovation at booth #3001 during next week’s MD&M West trade show in Anaheim, California.

“For years, the Zeus StreamLiner series has set the standard for ultra-thin-walled, high-performance PTFE catheter liners,” noted Suresh Sainath, Chief Technology Officer at Zeus. “Now, we’re adding to this incredible product portfolio by introducing our first film-cast offering to the PTFE StreamLiner family, one that will raise the bar for what engineers can expect in performance from film-cast liners.”

Using a new, proprietary film-cast process, Zeus is able to produce StreamLiner NG with significantly improved consistency when compared to existing film-cast liners, helping to reduce imperfections and pinholes commonly seen in other offerings. This consistency, combined with the exceptional sizing and tolerances of existing StreamLiner™ offerings, results in an ultra-thin liner with remarkable flexibility, mechanical performance, and reliability.

The StreamLiner NG catheter liners are Zeus’ most flexible liners yet—ideal for traversing the most complex vasculatures, such as those found below the knee and above the neck, to deliver critical therapies.

“Given the flexibility film-cast liners provide, engineers prefer them for certain applications but face performance challenges due to surface imperfections and pinholes,” Suresh added. “Our new film-cast liner is the solution. By reducing surface imperfections and pinholes, StreamLiner NG can navigate the most tortuous paths and deliver superior strength and performance, significantly reducing these challenges.”

“Our new StreamLiner NG liners are a testament to our continued drive to help solve market challenges and enable our partners to innovate without compromise,” said Paddy O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer at Zeus. “The past several months have been transformative for our company as we’ve continued to build momentum, push the boundaries of innovation, and redefine what’s possible. I’m energized by the progress we’ve made and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead as we shape the future of catheter design.”

QUICK FACTS

RESOURCES

StreamLiner™ NG: Click here to request a prototype run.

ABOUT ZEUS

Zeus, headquartered in Orangeburg, South Carolina, is the world’s leading polymer extrusion and catheter design manufacturer. More than 55 years of experience in medical, aerospace, energy, automotive, fiber optics, and more allows Zeus to achieve its mission to provide solutions, enable innovation, and enhance lives. The company employs over 2,400 people worldwide with facilities in Aiken, Columbia, Gaston, Orangeburg, St. Matthews, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; Chattanooga, Tennessee; San Jose, California; Arden Hills, Minnesota; Guangzhou, China; and Letterkenny, Ireland. For more information, visit www.zeusinc.com.