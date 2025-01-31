BlackDuckRWA Takes Flight with Token Launch – Bridging Traditional Finance and Web3

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BlackDuckRWA proudly announces the successful launch of its BD crypto token, a groundbreaking digital asset designed to seamlessly integrate traditional finance with the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem. Established in 2019, the company’s pioneering model empowers investors to qualify for rewards generated from trading within the $7.5 trillion foreign exchange (Forex) market, offering unparalleled access to structured financial products on-chain.

Following a fair launch on the Solana network on January 24, BD exceeded expectations, attracting 2,000 wallet holders in just five minutes and reaching a £3 million market cap within days. With a robust six-month roadmap and a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance, BlackDuckRWA is now preparing for major exchange listings in the coming months to expand its global reach.

Revolutionizing DeFi with Forex Rebates and Staking Rewards

BlackDuckRWA is transforming decentralized finance by introducing on-chain Forex structured products, providing investors with diverse risk-adjusted opportunities. Backed by an executive team with experience at Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, the company reported an average return of 36% per month in altcoin trading in 2024, reinforcing its track record in high-performance investment strategies.

With the launch of BD, BlackDuckRWA’s innovative model extends benefits to token holders through Forex rebates, which are earned from high-frequency trading activity. Investors can lock their BD tokens into the staking platform to qualify for reward distributions based on their holdings and staking duration. This initiative is scheduled to go live in month three of the six-month roadmap.

By linking the BD token’s value to Forex trading volume and rebates, BlackDuckRWA ensures a sustainable incentive for ownership and participation. Additionally, the platform will foster an engaged community, empowering members to propose new features and participate in exclusive NFT drops that reward early adopters and active contributors.

Official Statement from BlackDuckRWA:

“BlackDuckRWA is dedicated to bridging traditional finance and Web3 by offering investors innovative, yield-generating opportunities in a fully compliant and scalable ecosystem. Our mission is to create a more inclusive and accessible financial system, ensuring broader participation in the evolving digital economy.

“With the increasing adoption of blockchain technology, the demand for cutting-edge financial solutions is at an all-time high. Our BD token staking platform and Forex rebate model will provide tangible value to holders, and we look forward to expanding our ecosystem through upcoming exchange listings and community-driven developments.”

For more information, visit www.blackduckrwa.com or join the discussion on X at @blackduckrwa.

Media contact:

BlackDuckRWA Communications Team

Email: press@blackduckrwa.com

Website: www.blackduckrwa.com