Nationwide Raid Nets 1.44 Million Illegal Tobacco Packs in 2024

On 29 January, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce reported the seizure of over 1.44 million packs of counterfeit tobacco products in 2024.

The confiscated items included smuggled cigarettes and products violating trademark laws. Additionally, more than 60,000 banned e-cigarettes were seized.

These products violated multiple regulations, such as failing to display health warnings as required by the Ministry of Health, not labeling products in Lao, and evading proper customs procedures. Legal measures were taken against the owners, and the confiscated goods were destroyed.

Moving forward, authorities will intensify inspections at shops, minimarts, supermarkets, and import-export operators. Any illegal production, distribution, or importation of tobacco products will result in confiscation, fines, and legal action against the responsible parties.

In early November 2023, the Lao government announced plans to update its drug prevention laws by banning electronic cigarettes. This decision aims to tackle the growing issue of e-cigarette addiction among young people. Despite plans to introduce measures in 2025, Laos has not yet implemented any regulations to enforce the ban.