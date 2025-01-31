Synpulse appoints Prasanna Venkatesan as Senior Partner

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Synpulse, a leading consultancy for the financial services industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Prasanna Venkatesan to Senior Partner, while also promoting Thomas Schaffner to Managing Partner.



Prasanna Venkatesan, Senior Partner and Global Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management

Prasanna Venkatesan has been a part of Synpulse’s growth over the past 14 years. He joined when the firm had close to only 100 employees and has been contributing to its evolution into a global organisation with over 1,000 professionals. He has played a pivotal role as the Global Head of Private Banking and Wealth Management and leads the firm’s Regulatory, Risk, and Compliance practice worldwide.

His expertise includes large scale transformation, post-merger integration, non-financial risk management, financial crime compliance amongst others with focus on both data, AI/ML and target operating model design and implementation. He has deep experience in PBWM and Regulatory Compliance and Risk has helped deliver impactful business transformations in the industry.

Reflecting on his promotion, Prasanna Venkatesan said: “I am deeply honoured by this recognition and grateful to have been part of Synpulse’s extraordinary journey. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented teams and clients as we navigate the dynamic landscape of financial services.”

Yves Roesti, Managing Partner and CEO of Synpulse, commented: “Prasanna Venkatesan’s promotion to Senior Partner is a reflection of his outstanding contributions and leadership within Synpulse. His dedication, expertise, and ability to drive transformative solutions have been instrumental in our success. We are excited to see Prasanna continue shaping the future of the firm.”

With this promotion, Synpulse reaffirms its commitment to recognising talent and driving excellence in delivering value for its clients worldwide.

Prasanna Venkatesan’s promotion is announced alongside Thomas Schaffner’s appointment as Managing Partner, highlighting Synpulse’s commitment to nurturing top talent and expanding its global presence.

