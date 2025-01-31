The President of Chula Meets with Cambodian Minister of Education, a Graduate of the Faculty of Education Strengthening Relations and Integrating Knowledge for Youth in the Region

BANGKOK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chulalongkorn University reaffirms its role as a regional education leader by strengthening ties with Cambodia. On January 17, 2025, Chulalongkorn University’s executive team, led by Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University and Chairman of the Council of University Presidents of Thailand (CUPT), paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports of Cambodia, who also has the distinction of being an alumnus of Chulalongkorn University’s doctoral program in Education Management.



Professor Dr. Wilert Puriwat, President of Chulalongkorn University & Chairman of the Council of University Presidents of Thailand (CUPT), paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports of Cambodia

The purpose of this meeting was to further enhance cooperation in education and research, not only between Chulalongkorn University and Cambodia but also to strengthen educational ties between the two countries. The discussion highlighted the fact that education is key to improving quality of life and focused on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in schools and universities to enhance teaching methods and increase access to education for youth across the region sustainably. This strategic dialogue underscores Chulalongkorn University’s commitment to promoting educational innovation and fostering open collaboration in ASEAN.

Additionally, the group visited the Institute of Technology of Cambodia (ITC) to explore the application of engineering and advanced technology in addressing environmental issues, solar energy generation, and the development of service robots. This visit was facilitated by Professor Dr. Po Kimtho, an alumnus of Chulalongkorn University’s Master’s program in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Princess Pongmonirath Devi (Nina) Norodom, an alumnus of the Faculty of Communication Arts at Chulalongkorn University, has also played a significant role in representing Chulalongkorn’s impact in cultivating leaders and advancing Cambodian culture. During this visit, Princess Nina shared her impressions of her time at Chula and discussed possible academic and cultural collaborations between the two institutions.

Dr. Hang Chuon Naron has been instrumental in driving educational reform in Cambodia, applying the knowledge and leadership skills gained at Chulalongkorn University to improve the country’s education system, reflecting the long-standing educational collaboration between the two countries.

Furthermore, ten Chulalongkorn University alumni from Cambodia took part in the meeting with the minister, demonstrating the university’s popularity among Cambodian students. Many of these alumni have taken on significant roles in education, government, and industry in Cambodia.

Dr. Hong Kimcheang, an alumnus of the Faculty of Education at Chulalongkorn University and currently the Director of Kampong Speu Institute of Technology (KSIT) and Assistant Minister of the Ministry of Education, played a key role in facilitating this collaboration.

Currently, there are 11 Cambodian nationals studying and conducting research at Chulalongkorn University. This includes 7 undergraduate students from the Faculty of Dentistry, 1 undergraduate student from the Faculty of Science, 2 researchers from the Faculty of Nursing and the Institute of Social Science Research, and 1 staff member from the Faculty of Medicine.

