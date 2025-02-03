Axcelis Wins The 2024 SK hynix CSO Safety and Health Award

Award Recognizes Companies Who Achieve Highest Level of Safety

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received the ‘2024 SK hynix CSO Safety and Health Award’. This prestigious award honors companies whose dedication and commitment in supplying products and services meet SK hynix’s high standards for fab site and personal safety. The award was presented by Kim Youngsik, Chief Production Officer (CPO) of SK hynix, at a ceremony held at the SK hynix SUPEX Center in Icheon, Korea. Recipients are a select group of suppliers chosen for their exemplary performance in the areas of: Compliance with Regulations, Compliance with SK hynix policies, Improvements in the Company’s EHS performance, and Reducing Overall Risks in the Semiconductor Supply Chain.

“It is an honor for Axcelis to receive the 2024 SK hynix CSO Safety and Health Award from SK hynix,” said Russell Low, Axcelis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “This award is a testament to our dedication to customer collaboration and satisfaction, and our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and health and safety.

Vice President Kim Youngsik, Chief Production Officer (CPO) of SK hynix, commented, “Axcelis’ exceptional commitment to health and safety has set them apart and is foundational to helping us achieve our priorities and serve our customers.”

