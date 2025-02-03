BROADFIELD ANNOUNCES THE OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF ITS HONG KONG OFFICE

Redefining Legal Excellence in Asia with a Vision for Global Impact

HONG KONG, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Broadfield, a transformative international law firm reshaping the legal landscape, proudly announces the opening of its Hong Kong office. This strategic expansion strengthens Broadfield’s global presence and underscores its dedication to delivering innovative, client-focused legal solutions worldwide, while solidifying its presence in the dynamic Asia-Pacific market.

Broadfield’s Hong Kong team reflects the firm’s dedication to value-driven legal services that are customized to meet the region’s evolving business needs. The office will focus on the provision of investment fund formation, private equity M&A, GP strategic transactions, corporate advisory, and turnaround services, ahead of a phased build-out of other aligned practice areas later in the year.

Operating associated with Liu, Patrick Ling & Co. LLP (PLL)—a Hong Kong law firm founded by Patrick Liu—Broadfield will integrate PLL’s invaluable local insights with its global platform. Liu’s illustrious career includes leadership roles at several leading international law firms.

Effie Vasilopoulos, a globally recognized authority on investment fund formation, will lead Broadfield’s Asia-Pacific operations. Vasilopoulos brings extensive experience from her tenure as a member of a global executive committee, Co-Head of the Greater China Region, and founder of the APAC Investment Funds Group at a leading international law firm.

“Our mission is to create unparalleled value for our clients by aligning exceptional legal talent with the infrastructure, expertise, and resources of a multidisciplinary professional services partner,” said Vasilopoulos, Managing Partner of Broadfield Asia LLP. “This launch represents a transformative milestone for the Asia legal market and reinforces Broadfield’s vision to redefine legal services through innovative, value-driven solutions. I am honored to lead this initiative and am excited about our future expansion in the region.”

Broadfield Hong Kong and PLL will benefit from the strategic support of SHP Legal Services (SHPLS), which provides expertise in technology, talent acquisition, and business strategy. This collaboration equips Broadfield’s lawyers to deliver exceptional client service while integrating cutting-edge innovations.

“The launch of Broadfield HK in association with PLL highlights our commitment to empowering law firms to address the challenges of globalization, technological disruption, and evolving client demands,” said Chris Price, Managing Director & EMEA Lead at SHPLS. “This is another step toward our mission to transform the legal services industry.”

Broadfield Hong Kong’s initial services associated with PLL will include investment fund formation, financial services regulation, private equity M&A, GP strategic transactions, corporate advisory, and turnaround services. Future practice areas will encompass commercial litigation, white-collar investigations, employment law, and data privacy. The team is recognized as a market leader across strategies such as private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds, credit and direct lending, digital assets, hybrid arrangements, advising fund managers, institutional investors, and sovereign wealth funds on complex transactions.

“Our strategic association with Broadfield enhances PLL’s ability to provide unrivaled expertise in private equity M&A, GP-led strategic transactions and corporate advisory services, while leveraging Broadfield’s global platform,” said Patrick Liu, the founding Hong Kong partner of PLL. “Together, we deliver holistic solutions for clients addressing Asia’s most intricate legal challenges.”

The firm’s esteemed leadership team includes:

Effie Vasilopoulos , Managing Partner and Chair of the Executive Committee, Asia Pacific Region, Broadfield Asia LLP a leading authority on investment fund formation with over 20 years at a leading international law firm.

, Managing Partner and Chair of the Executive Committee, Asia Pacific Region, Broadfield Asia LLP a leading authority on investment fund formation with over 20 years at a leading international law firm. Patrick Liu , Founding Hong Kong Partner, PLL with extensive experience in private fund matters (including GP strategic transactions), private equity M&A and corporate advisory matters, most recently Counsel at an international leading law firm in Hong Kong and Singapore .

, Founding Hong Kong Partner, PLL with extensive experience in private fund matters (including GP strategic transactions), private equity M&A and corporate advisory matters, most recently Counsel at an international leading law firm in and . Huberta Chow , Partner, PLL focusing on private fund formation and financial services regulatory matters, with 18 years at an international leading law firm.

“We are excited to launch Broadfield Hong Kong associated with PLL, solidifying Broadfield’s position as a global force in the legal sector,” said John Hutchinson, Managing Partner of Broadfield UK. “This collaboration highlights our commitment to addressing the complex challenges of globalization, technological disruption, and shifting client expectations in the legal profession. With this expansion, we are redefining the delivery of legal services, combining global reach with cutting-edge infrastructure provided by SHP Legal Services to deliver seamless, high-value solutions for our clients.”

The Hong Kong team plans to expand to 30 professionals, including 20 lawyers, by the end of summer 2025. Broadfield anticipates further growth across Asia within the next 12 to 18 months, aligning with its strategy to merge local expertise with global resources to deliver tailored, world-class legal solutions.

Globally, Broadfield is poised for significant expansion in 2025, with plans to extend its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region, EMEA, and North America. This strategic growth will be complemented by an enhanced portfolio of services, further solidifying Broadfield’s position as a global leader in delivering innovative, client-focused, and value-driven legal solutions.

About Broadfield

Founded in 2024, Broadfield is an international law firm dedicated to the highest-quality, multi-faceted value-driven legal services. Combining local insight with global resources, Broadfield offers innovative solutions tailored to the needs of clients across industries and jurisdictions. With a presence in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, Broadfield’s growing team of over 400 professionals is committed to fostering long-term client relationships based on trust and excellence.

About Liu, Patrick Ling & Co. LLP

PLL is a Hong Kong-based law firm specializing in investment fund formation, private equity M&A transactions, GP strategic transactions, and corporate advisory and turnaround services. PLL offers unparalleled regional expertise backed by global resources and delivers tailored, client-centric solutions to meet the region’s complex demands.

About SHP Legal Services (SHPLS)

Founded in 2024, SHPLS provides strategic support to law firms, offering solutions in technology, operations, and talent acquisition. As a subsidiary of LSS Strategic Partners, LLC, an A&M Inc. company, SHPLS is dedicated to driving innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth in the legal sector.

For more information about Broadfield, contact: Pro-Broadfield@prosek.com