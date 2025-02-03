Hankyung.com introduces: Navigating Korea’s 2025 Policy Shifts: Key Risks & Market Opportunities for Global Businesses

Dr. Ihk-pyo Hong, Senior Advisor at CODIT, to Share Insights on Korea’s Business, Regulatory Landscape, and Growth Strategies

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CODIT, a leading platform in AI-driven regulatory and market intelligence, will host a webinar titled “Navigating Korea’s 2025 Policy Shifts: Key Risks & Market Opportunities for Global Businesses” on February 12 at 5:00 PM EST, tailored for U.S.-based business leaders. This webinar will provide key insights into Korea’s evolving business environment, regulatory landscape, and strategic opportunities for foreign companies.

The webinar’s keynote will be delivered by Dr. Ihk-pyo Hong, Senior Advisor at CODIT, Distinguished Professor at Dongguk University, one of South Korea’s leading universities, and former Senior Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP). He will deliver an in-depth analysis of Korea’s outlook, regulatory shifts, and market trends. With extensive experience in both economic and governance consulting, Dr. Hong will provide practical guidance to help companies adapt to the changing business landscape and maximize opportunities.

Jieun Chung, CEO of CODIT and former OECD policy analyst, will also provide brief insights on how Korea’s regulatory landscape compares with OECD countries and other major markets.

Jieun Chung, CEO of CODIT, emphasized the webinar’s value for U.S. businesses navigating Korea’s evolving business and regulatory landscape. “As Korea undergoes transformations across various sectors—including economy, industry regulations, and market dynamics—foreign companies are looking for clarity on how these developments may impact their operations. At CODIT, we don’t just monitor developments—we provide actionable insights to help businesses manage risks and identify opportunities. This webinar is a key part of our mission to support business leaders during these ever-changing environment.”

The webinar, designed for U.S. business leaders, is now open for registration on CODIT’s official page. Interested participants can sign up at https://thecodit.com/kr-en to receive a Zoom link for the session. The webinar, including the keynote and a live Q&A session, will run for 90 minutes.

CODIT leverages AI and big data to provide real-time regulatory and market intelligence, delivering tailored insights to help businesses navigate Korea’s evolving business landscape. In addition to its advanced platform, CODIT offers strategic advisory services led by experts with over 20 years of experience in regulatory and industry analysis. Trusted by FORTUNE 500 companies, industry leaders, and unicorn startups, CODIT is expanding globally, with plans to enter Japan, the U.S., and the EU in 2025.

