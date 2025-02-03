MediaGo Achieves GDPR Compliance Validation for 2025, Demonstrating Commitment to User Data Privacy and Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MediaGo, the leading deep learning-based intelligent advertising platform, announced that it had received General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) 2025 compliance validation from TrustArc. This authoritative third-party certification demonstrates MediaGo’s strong commitment to data security and protection, as well as its unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of data privacy.

With its outstanding performance in data collection and processing, standards implementation, and compliance argumentation, MediaGo has passed the rigorous review process by TrustArc, a world-renowned privacy protection certification organization. Obtaining the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) certification proves MediaGo’s professional abilities in the field of data privacy protection and reflects MediaGo’s persistent pursuit of high standards in data security.

MediaGo consistently prioritizes information security and the protection of user privacy. It is committed to fully meeting the EU’s data protection standards and aligns with the ISO 27001 International Standard for Information Security Management Systems, ensuring the delivery of secure and reliable intelligent advertising services to users and the advertising industry.

GDPR is a comprehensive data protection regulation that establishes clear standards for collecting, using, processing, and transferring personal data within the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA). It is widely regarded as the most stringent law on user privacy and data protection currently in force. For companies operating in the EU or serving EU customers, adherence to GDPR is essentially crucial. It not only demonstrates the company’s rigorous protection of personal data in the EU and EEA but also serves as a prerequisite for legal and compliant business operations.

As a global leader in data privacy, TrustArc helps organizations establish and improve privacy management processes for privacy compliance. This allows them to meet the requirements of various laws and regulations, mitigate risks, and foster trust.

“For the advertising industry, the importance of user data privacy protection is increasing day by day,” stated Peter Jinfeng Pan, Head of MediaGo. “MediaGo has always placed great importance on data privacy protection, and obtaining GDPR compliance validation again this year confirms the effectiveness of our long-term efforts. MediaGo solemnly pledges to continue safeguarding users’ privacy and preserving a pure advertising ecosystem.”

With the protection of user privacy and security as a top priority, MediaGo is dedicated to maximizing advertisers’ ROI through deep learning technology. Over the past year, MediaGo has earned multiple prestigious industry awards, including the Global Tech Awards, the Gold Stevie® Award from the American Business Awards®, and the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award, in recognition of its pioneering advertising technology and tangible improvements in advertising performance.

About MediaGo

MediaGo is an intelligent advertising platform. Based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.