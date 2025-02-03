VEGA Strengthens Global Leadership with New Headquarters and Appointment of Max Davies as Country Manager for Australia

VEGA relocates its global headquarters to Champion Tower at 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong, reflecting its commitment to innovation and global service.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 February 2025 – VEGA, a global leader in AV/IT solutions, announces two major milestones: the relocation of its global headquarters to Champion Tower at 3 Garden Road, Hong Kong, and the appointment of Max Davies, formerly a senior leader at Crestron, as Country Manager for VEGA Australia. These developments underline VEGA’s commitment to innovation, leadership, and delivering exceptional solutions to clients worldwide.

New Global Headquarters at Champion Tower

In February 2025, VEGA will relocate its global headquarters to Champion Tower in Hong Kong’s central business district. This move reflects VEGA’s focus on fostering growth and collaboration while staying close to its key clients in the financial services and business sectors.

The new headquarters, situated on a high level with stunning views of Mid-Levels, features state-of-the-art facilities designed to host client events, partner meetings, and internal team collaborations.

“Our relocation to 3 Garden Road mirrors the ambitious growth plans of our clients and underscores our leadership in Asia and the Middle East,” said Steven Medeiros, CEO of VEGA. “This move enhances our ability to serve our clients better, foster innovation within our team, and build an even stronger future for VEGA.”

Max Davies Joins as Country Manager for VEGA Australia



VEGA is proud to welcome Max Davies as the new Country Manager for VEGA Australia. With nearly 20 years of experience in AV/IT solutions, Max brings a wealth of expertise from his time at Crestron, where he led large scale projects like Canon’s head office and ANZ Bank’s Sydney headquarters.

Max’s expertise in AV/IT integration, workplace technology, and strategic project delivery makes him an ideal leader to drive VEGA’s growth in the Australian market. His deep understanding of cutting-edge collaboration technologies positions him to meet the evolving needs of VEGA’s clients.

“I’m excited to join VEGA to build on the success of the Australian team and the greater global business,”* said Max Davies. “I’ll be working alongside some of the best people in the industry, striving to provide excellence and innovation for our clients.”

Steven Medeiros added: “Max’s leadership and expertise from his time at Crestron will strengthen VEGA’s position in Australia and elevate our ability to deliver exceptional solutions across industries.”

These announcements reflect VEGA’s focus on innovation, client success, and global growth as the company continues to expand its footprint and deliver world-class AV/IT solutions.

Hashtag: #VEGA #vegaglobal

https://www.vega-global.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/onevega/

https://www.facebook.com/onevega2024/

https://www.instagram.com/vega_global/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VEGA

With over 30 years of expertise, VEGA is a global leader in AV/IT solutions, delivering innovative, reliable, and tailored services to over 12,000 clients across 19 countries. Specializing in AV/IT integration, digital workplace strategy, and managed services, VEGA has completed over 100,000 projects worldwide.

For more information, visit https://www.vega-global.com