WeTV Continues the Phenomenon with CHUANG Asia Season 2

International Idol Survival Show Launches with 5 Top Artists “THE 8 – BamBam – Jeff Satur – Tia Ray – Yaya Urassaya” Set to Mentor the Next International Boy Group Sensation

BANGKOK, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WeTV is back to ignite the entertainment scene across Asia with the launch of its mega international project, CHUANG Asia Season 2. The idol survival show aims to discover talented trainees from around the globe to become international stars. This season highlights a stellar lineup of five renowned artists as the mentors: Xu Minghao (THE 8), BamBam Kunpimook Bhuwakul, Jeff Satur, Tia Ray, and Yaya Urassaya Sperbund. They will guide the trainees across singing, rapping, dancing, and acting to discover the stars of tomorrow and prepare them for debut as an international boy group destined to shine on the Asian entertainment stage.

Jeff Han, Vice President of Tencent Video and Director of WeTV, remarked: “Following the success of CHUANG Asia Season 1, which was one of our flagship shows last year, we received overwhelming support from fans across Thailand and Asia. The show’s format, quality, entertaining moments, and the charisma of the mentors and trainees became a major draw. The final night, Grand Debut Night, set new milestones, garnering over 2.5 billion views and more than 500 million votes through the WeTV app. #CHUANGAsia topped Thailand’s trending hashtags on X and #CHUANGAsiaGrandDebutNight mentions exceeded 1 million. This led to the successful debut of Gen1es’, the girl group from the first season whose popularity continues to go from strength to strength. With this foundation, we are confident that CHUANG Asia Season 2 will garner immense support from fans and partners alike. This season opens doors for young and passionate talented males from all over the world to train and prepare for their debut as the next international boy group.”

Juan Xiang, Director of International Business at Tencent Video and Head of Management of WeTV, added: “One of the key highlights of CHUANG Asia Season 2 is the team of mentors, which has drawn significant attention. This year, we’ve assembled top-tier global artists, including Xu Minghao (THE 8), BamBam Kunpimook Bhuwakul, Jeff Satur, Tia Ray, and Yaya Urassaya Sperbund to guide the trainees in every aspect of the entertainment industry. The mentors have become a signature element of the CHUANG Asia franchise, as their chemistry and expertise deeply resonate with both trainees and audiences. This year’s production builds upon the feedback from Season 1 and is enhanced with strong support from partners and sponsors, ensuring that CHUANG Asia Season 2 will captivate and win the hearts of the audiences.”

Star-Studded Team of Producers and Mentors Bringing Together 5 Big Names in Thailand’s and Asia’s Entertainment

Xu Minghao (THE 8), a Chinese multi- trend artist, and a member of SEVENTEEN, expressed: “As a producer of CHUANG Asia Season 2, I’m delighted to be part of such an important opportunity. I hope the trainees can discover their unique strengths during the show’s team-building process. I look forward to seeing them grow into better versions of themselves and prepare to debut as a new boy group that will succeed in the global music industry.”

BamBam Kunpimook Bhuwakul, a Thai artist, K-POP star, and member of GOT7, shared his thoughts on his first full-fledged producer role: “I think the journey of being an idol isn’t all glamorous. It requires enduring pressure and perseverance, but it also comes with immense love. My role in this show is both exciting and challenging. I’ll do my best to guide all 60 trainees. Most importantly, I encourage them to stay determined, sincere, and true to themselves. I also hope fans will join us in sending love and support to all the trainees.”

Jeff Satur, the only returning mentor from Season 1 to provide his vocal mentorship once again, said: “I’m thrilled to return to CHUANG Asia for its second season. This time, I’ve thoroughly prepared and done my homework to help discover the next boy group. I hope to pass on my experience to the trainees and that they enjoy being part of this journey in CHUANG Asia Season 2.”

Tia Ray, a renowned Chinese singer and songwriter, concluded: “I’m truly honored to be one of the mentors on the show this year. To all the trainees who have been selected, I encourage you to embrace your individuality, accept differences, and strive to showcase your true potential to make your dreams come true.”

Yaya Urassaya Sperbund, a beloved and experienced Thai actress taking on the role of a mentor for the first time, shared: “I feel deeply honored and very excited to be a mentor for the first time on CHUANG Asia Season 2. It’s also an amazing opportunity to work alongside four incredibly talented mentors. I truly believe that every effort has its own significance. I’d like to invite all the fans to follow and support the trainees and witness their growth together with me.”

CHUANG Asia Season 2 will air every Sunday at 4.50 PM, starting February 2, 2025. Viewers can watch the TV version on Channel 3 and the full version via the WeTV app [ https://bit.ly/CHUANGAsiaS2 ]. Fans can support and vote for their favorite trainees throughout the season and follow highlights and updates via all social media channels of CHUANG Asia and WeTV Thailand.

About WeTV

WeTV is positioned as the video streaming platform for the best Asian entertainment. It is Thailand’s leading provider of web- and application-based video streaming service under Tencent Thailand, a leading provider of internet-based content platforms and technologies in Thailand. WeTV originated from expansion of Tencent Video, China’s No. 1 video streaming platform, to overseas markets and regions. Thailand was the first that Tencent Video entered with official launch of WeTV video streaming service in 2019. WeTV is operated by Tencent Thailand. In addition to bringing world-class content to Thais, WeTV brings quality content from Thailand to international viewers, including those in China (through Tencent Video) and other service areas (through WeTV application), making them viewable to billions of people across Asia. WeTV is today accessible worldwide and currently supports more than ten languages of subtitle translation to provide an enriched viewing experience to local users.

