2025 Altair Enlighten Award Open for Submissions

Award spotlights the automotive industry’s finest innovations in sustainable, lightweight design

TROY, Mich., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, announced that the 2025 Altair Enlighten Award is now open for submissions. Presented annually in conjunction with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the award honors the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements in the automotive industry that reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts.



Submissions are now open for the 2025 Altair Enlighten Award, which honors the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements in the automotive industry.

“Without advanced technology – like Altair’s – we would not see the innovation that characterizes the modern automotive industry. The Enlighten Award honors the innovations, technologies, and organizations that are creating a better, more sustainable industry,” said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. “Altair is proud to recognize those at the forefront of electrification, sustainable material usage, and lightweighting – and to once again showcase the amazing ways organizations are meeting global sustainability targets through this award.”

The Enlighten Award categories are:

Sustainable Product – Recognizes a production vehicle (or major system module) embracing emissions reduction, lightweighting, material circularity, and safety advances.

– Recognizes a production vehicle (or major system module) embracing emissions reduction, lightweighting, material circularity, and safety advances. Sustainable Process – Recognizes processes that enable emissions reductions, material reuse and/or recycling, and water conservation during manufacturing or engineering phases.

– Recognizes processes that enable emissions reductions, material reuse and/or recycling, and water conservation during manufacturing or engineering phases. Module Lightweighting – Recognizes mass reduction of a vehicle module, subsystem, or component.

– Recognizes mass reduction of a vehicle module, subsystem, or component. Enabling Technology – Recognizes technology advancements that enable vehicle lightweighting, including a material, production process, design method, or joining technology.

– Recognizes technology advancements that enable vehicle lightweighting, including a material, production process, design method, or joining technology. Future of Lightweighting – Recognizes a process, material, or technology not in production, but has significant potential to advance vehicle lightweighting.

– Recognizes a process, material, or technology not in production, but has significant potential to advance vehicle lightweighting. Responsible AI – Recognizes responsible AI deployment throughout the automotive value chain – from design, engineering, and operation to production and in-service use.

– Recognizes responsible AI deployment throughout the automotive value chain – from design, engineering, and operation to production and in-service use. Sustainable Computing – Recognizes implementing practices and technologies that prioritize energy efficiency, renewable energy use, reducing environmental impact, and contributing to more sustainable and eco-friendly computing.

“Every year it is an honor to present the Altair Enlighten Award at CAR’s Management Briefing Seminars (MBS),” said Andrew Brown Jr., chairman of the Board of Directors, CAR. “The Enlighten Award is truly one of a kind – regardless of how large or small your company is, how established you are, or what you specialize in, all that matters is how you are advancing automotive sustainability. Join us in Detroit for the 60th anniversary of MBS to see this year’s exciting submissions.”

An award that garners interest from industry, engineering, policymakers, educators, students, and the public worldwide, past winners include GM, Ford, Stellantis, Harley-Davidson, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Ferrari, JLR, Mercedes, BMW, SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), and many more.

Enlighten Award submissions must be received by June 16, 2025. Winners will be announced during an award ceremony on September 16, 2025, at the annual CAR MBS event. This year, MBS returns to the heart of the American automotive industry – Detroit, Michigan – at the historic Michigan Central Station. Media partners for the 2025 Altair Enlighten Award include SAE, Automotive Engineering, Tech Briefs, Automobil Industrie, Autocar Professional, KSAE, AutoBild Japan, Auto Messe Web, and Auto Messe Web Worldwide.

To learn more about the Enlighten Award or to submit an entry, visit https://altair.com/enlighten-award.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.