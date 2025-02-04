Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Forest Activity in Oudomxay

In Oudomxay Province, a report has emerged indicating that 674 cases of forest encroachment, forest destruction, and forest fires were recorded in 2024.

Of these, 214 cases have been resolved, accounting for 31.4 percent, while 460 cases remain unresolved. Among the resolved cases, 27 forest destruction-related cases were addressed through education, and 187 most severe cases were settled through fines.

According to information disclosed at a recent provincial meeting in Oudomxay, authorities have defined priority areas of responsibility across different administrative levels.

The National Protected Area of Hee Phee Mountain stood out as a key focus encompassing 42 villages across Xay and La districts. This area is crucial not only for its biodiversity but also for the livelihood of local communities which fully rely on the land’s resources.

Similarly, Phu Tho Protected Area, which includes 13 villages in Xay and La districts, plays an essential role in safeguarding local wildlife and habitats.

Additionally, Nam Beng – Nam Mao National Forest Reserve covers four villages in the same area, further contributing to the province’s conservation effects.

The incidents of forest encroachment mainly involve illegal activities where individuals or companies clear land for agriculture or other purposes, often violating environmental regulations. This destruction of forested areas not only threatens local biodiversity but also contributes to climate change and disrupts the livelihoods of communities that rely on these ecosystems.

In 2024, relevant agencies reported various actions related to forests across 385 villages. Forest fires were successfully extinguished in 105 areas, covering 78 villages, with a total of 3,744 rai of land damaged.

This marks a 57 percent decrease compared to 2023, when agencies investigated and gathered data on forest encroachment and destruction in 70 villages, identifying 592 offenders and a total of 634.57 rai of land damaged.

Additionally, 82 offenders were found in connection with 15.4 rai of damaged land (2 of which were located in the province). This resulted in 80 cases related to forest destruction.