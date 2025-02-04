CoCo Bubble Tea Makes Single-Store Franchises Available in Japan

For aspiring entrepreneurs, applications are now open for single-store partnerships; leading tapioca tea brand now offering:

New training resources with programming customized to the Japan market

Expanded logistics and supply channels

Expanded operations support domestically

A trust-based partnership with competitive terms for ensuring profitability and business success

TOKYO, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading tapioca tea brand CoCo Bubble Tea is announcing it will offer single-store franchise partnerships in Japan for the first time ever. To further facilitate partner success, the brand is also expanding training programs, operations support, and supply channels dedicated to the Japanese market, aiming to empower franchisees to fully harness the growth of Japan’s tapioca tea market. To share this opportunity with aspiring individual entrepreneurs, CoCo will attend the Japan International Franchise Show 2025 on March 5-7 (Booth 3034, South Hall 1, 3, 4, Tokyo International Exhibition Center).



CoCo Store in Kobe

To explore opening a tapioca tea shop with CoCo Bubble Tea, please contact: coco@coco-tea.com

Or visit: https://bit.ly/3OFKWWC

“CoCo has been dedicated to serving Japanese consumers the very best tapioca tea for eight years, and we are now aiming to do even better by significantly growing our franchisee network,” notes Kody Wong, Director of Business Development at CoCo Bubble Tea. “We continue to see ample growth opportunity here. With expanded support, favorable arrangements, and a proven model of business success with CoCo, these latest moves will unleash this growth while helping aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams.”

Continuing success in Japan’s growing market

CoCo has achieved consistent success in Japan since its first store opening in January 2017. Through its effective business model and steadfast dedication, the brand has diligently established itself as one of the major tapioca tea players in Japan.

Recently, CoCo has drawn significant interest from entrepreneurs seeking to establish a bubble tea franchise business in Japan, ranging from young tapioca tea enthusiasts to family businesses. Besides increasing demand, the move to open up single-store franchise partnerships is also driven by the market outlook for Japan, where the tapioca tea market is steadily growing after some difficulty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globally, boba tea’s outlook is positive as well. The market is projected to have a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.75% from 2024 to 2031, with the market value expected to grow from $6.01 billion in 2024 to $10.51 billion by 2031, according to the firm Market Research Intellect.

What CoCo offers as a franchise partner

CoCo is highly dedicated to serving Japan’s unique consumer landscape. For franchise partners in the country, it offers several advantages:

Localized training and supply infrastructure : Including training programs for success in the bubble tea industry and expanded supply and distribution channels to augment flows of boba materials

: Including training programs for success in the bubble tea industry and expanded supply and distribution channels to augment flows of boba materials Proven success model : A major global footprint and high brand recognition, carrying over directly to the success of each shop; no hidden fees and a trust-based partnership designed for sustained long-term growth

: A major global footprint and high brand recognition, carrying over directly to the success of each shop; no hidden fees and a trust-based partnership designed for sustained long-term growth Competitive terms: An extensive supply chain helps to stabilize costs for partners and offer favorable terms

An extensive supply chain helps to stabilize costs for partners and offer favorable terms Collaborations with popular Japanese brands: CoCo has a partnership with the candy company SENJAKU and has more new collaborations underway

Visit CoCo at Booth 3034 on March 5-7 to learn more.

About CoCo Bubble Tea

CoCo Bubble Tea aims to create a diverse and sustainable community for its consumers by providing visually refreshing products. We continue to be one of the fastest-growing companies and are looking for enterprising partners to join the CoCo Bubble Tea franchise networks. Check CoCo Bubble Tea’s official website and start your application now.

For more information, please visit https://www.coco-tea.com/.