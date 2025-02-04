Emphasys Drives Seamless Integration for Inghams with Informatica

SYDNEY, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Emphasys, a leader in software integration, data and architecture services, proudly announces the successful completion of an advanced integration project for Ingham’s, leveraging Informatica’s powerful data integration platform. Emphasys helped establish seamless integration between Ingham’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and a leading SaaS based Source to Pay procurement solution – helping ensure the secure and efficient flow of critical financial and procurement data.

This collaboration was driven by Ingham’s need to enhance operational efficiency, improve data visibility, and streamline procurement workflows. This enabled real-time updates, reduced manual intervention, and minimised the risk of errors, empowering Ingham’s with faster, data-driven decision-making and procurement process.

“Our partnership with Emphasys has been key to achieving the project’s integration goals,” said Kesh Anand, Head of Enterprise Architecture at Ingham’s. “Emphasys’ flexibility as a partner, and depth of experience in integration helped ensure we were able to meet project needs under tight timeframes and budget conditions”

Through its expertise in Informatica and agile ways of working, Emphasys helped build confidence that the integrations could be built on time and within budget. The engagement resulted in measurable improvements, including reduced processing times, enhanced data accuracy, and increased employee productivity.

“We’re thrilled to have supported Ingham’s in transforming their systems integration,” said Craig Boyle, Cloud Practice Director at Emphasys. “This project demonstrates our commitment to delivering tailored Informatica solutions that drive tangible value for our clients.”

For more information about Emphasys and its services, please visit www.emphasys.com.au