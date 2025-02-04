IFF Adds Real-Time Consumer Feedback into Fragrance Creation with Introduction of AI-Powered ScentChat™ App

PARIS, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IFF (NYSE: IFF) announces the launch of its new AI-powered research tool, ScentChat™, an instant messaging application designed to enhance the fragrance creation process with the addition of real-time consumer feedback, coupled with qualitative insights. The app connects directly with leading messaging platforms, bridging the gap between consumers and IFF creatives to unlock co-creation opportunities. Using advanced semantic AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), ScentChat™ provides valuable insights to help develop scents that people love.

“The ScentChat™ tool was specifically developed to enable direct, real-time communication between consumers and fragrance creators via widely used platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger,” said Valery Claude, senior vice president, Scent Innovation, Creation and Design.

Breaking down barriers to co-creation

Commercial fragrance creation is where art and science meet. On the one hand, it is emotional and highly subjective. On the other, creative development requires precision and technical expertise. Perfumers leverage qualitative consumer data to navigate this complex process. However, gathering timely, authentic sensory feedback and translating that into relevant formulation insights is difficult, time-consuming and costly.

“ScentChat™ mirrors the dual nature of fragrance creation – combining human experience with technology to produce sensational results,” said Clotilde Raz, senior manager, Global Human and Consumer Insights – Scent, at IFF. “The app is a huge leap forward, making innovation more efficient, immersive, and impactful. We’re already smelling unique, consumer-loved creations from our artists of perfumery, based on this exciting new resource!”

ScentChat™ allows specific research participants to interact with perfumers using already familiar messaging apps. The app takes the feedback and leverages IFF’s proprietary semantic and NLP AI algorithms to analyze inputs and instantly generate insight reports from which formulators can make informed decisions about ingredients and many other factors, based on accurate, up-to-the-minute data. This process alone, can remove many barriers typically associated with consumer research, making it a cost-effective, accessible and scalable tool. The app offers an additional benefit by fostering a legitimate sense of community and collaboration with fragrance creators.

Beyond its tangible benefits for co-creation, ScentChat™ also represents a significant leap forward in the application of generative AI and NLP technology to advance the art of perfumery.

Discover more about how IFF opens up the world of scent, for its customers and their consumers, here.

