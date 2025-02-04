The 2025 TTV SUPER STAR Concludes Successfully

Popular Japanese Boy Band King & Prince Delivers a Captivating Overseas Performance

TAIPEI, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 TTV SUPER STAR, which accompanied Chinese communities worldwide in celebrating Lunar New Year’s Eve, successfully concluded. A lineup of renowned Madarin singers and international superstars delivered spectacular performances. Popular Japanese boy band King & Prince recorded an exclusive performance for SUPER STAR, presenting an energetic medley from across the sea. Additionally, Korean girl group Kep1er and celebrated artist BAEKHO captivated the audience with their charm, joining global Chinese communities in welcoming the Year of the Snake.



Popular Japanese Boy Band King & Prince Makes Their Debut on the SUPER STAR Stage / Photo: TTV

Produced by TTV, the Lunar New Year’s Eve special program SUPER STAR features a team-based singing competition between the Red and White teams and invites international superstars to deliver exciting performances each year. This year, popular Japanese boy band King & Prince created an exclusive stage in Japan to record a performance for The 2025 TTV SUPER STAR. Dressed in dreamy white outfits, King & Prince performed hit songs such as Cinderella Girl and moooove!!. The group expressed their excitement about reaching more audiences through their SUPER STAR performance and shared their hope to visit Taiwan soon to meet their fans in person.

Meanwhile, the popular South Korean girl group Kep1er made their debut appearance on the SUPER STAR stage, instantly sparking enthusiastic cheers from the audience. Each member took turns offering New Year’s greetings with auspicious messages for the Year of the Snake. They then delivered dynamic performances of TIPI-TAP and Back to the City, followed by their breakout debut hit WA DA DA. The iconic melody, perfectly coordinated dance moves, showcased the powerful presence of this talent show-winning group. The Kep1ians in attendance passionately cheered, and fans both locally and abroad felt Kepler’s heartfelt sincerity.

BAEKHO made a striking entrance in a brown leather jacket, exuding charisma as he took the stage for the grand finale. He kicked off his set with No Rules, the title track from his debut mini-album as a solo artist, captivating the audience with his powerful vocals. He then transitioned smoothly into the romantic ballad LOVE BURN, creating an intimate atmosphere. This dreamy vibe was further enhanced by an elevated mini-stage and stunning LED light effects, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

The 2025 TTV SUPER STAR successfully concluded in a festive New Year atmosphere. All the spectacular performances can be viewed on the official YouTube channel. As of now, the total views have surpassed one million. For more exciting content, please visit the SUPER STAR YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TTV_Entertainment