ZMG7 LLC: Pioneering the UAE’s digital asset transformation through global collaboration

HONG KONG, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Gewan Holding, Zodia Markets, and Metalpha Limited have today officially announced the launch of ZMG7 LLC, a partnership set to redefine the global digital asset ecosystem. This unique partnership combines the expertise and resources of three powerhouses in finance and digital innovation, with each partner bringing their own distinct strength to the partnership.

Abu Dhabi-based Gewan Holding, renowned for its diverse portfolio of strategic investments across various industry sectors, has long been a driver of innovation in the UAE capital’s financial sector, and beyond.

Backed by Standard Chartered Bank and operating across many key global jurisdictions, including Abu Dhabi, Zodia Markets is an institution-first digital asset brokerage. Having established itself as a leader in OTC spot liquidity, Zodia Markets has built a reputation for offering industry-leading pricing and settlement services to institutional clients, through its bank-grade infrastructure.

Metalpha Limited, founded in 2021, Metalpha Limited is a global leading provider of digital asset focused wealth management products and services. As a subsidiary of Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, the company specializes in crypto derivatives, serving institutions such as exchanges, mining firms, investment funds, and family offices. With top talent from Wall Street banks and deep blockchain expertise, Metalpha Limited aims to lead the crypto wealth management industry, driving innovation, transparency, and sustainable growth for its clients worldwide.

Commenting on the launch, Alaa Al Ali, CEO of Gewan Holding, said: “ZMG7 embodies the vision of innovation and collaboration that is central to our values at Gewan Holding. This venture is also a testament to Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence as a global hub for digital assets and financial technology.”

Amer Al Osh, Chief Development Officer, Gewan Holding, added: “By joining forces with Zodia Markets and Metalpha, we aim to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the digital asset landscape, driving its rapid yet sustainable growth across the UAE, the GCC, and beyond.”

Adrian Wang, CEO of Metalpha Limited, further remarked: “I’m very excited for our partnership and shared vision of advancing digital assets in the Middle East. Aiming to play a pivotal role to drive mass adoption of digital assets in the region, we look forward to expanding our presence in this dynamic market.”

Also sharing his enthusiasm for today’s announcement, Usman Ahmad, Co-Founder and CEO of Zodia Markets, said: “It is a privilege to partner with esteemed institutions like Gewan Holding and Metalpha. Together, our unique capabilities and combined infrastructure will create unparalleled synergies, enabling us to contribute to the growth of the global digital asset markets. Having received our Financial Services Permission from the FSRA in Abu Dhabi Global Market on December 24, ZMG7 reiterates our commitment to the UAE and our ambitious goals in the global digital asset ecosystem.”

The formation of ZMG7 signals the foundation for an ambitious initiative seeking to enhance the UAE’s leadership in global digital asset management. The joint venture is also poised to deliver significant value by leveraging the distinct expertise of its partners, further positioning Abu Dhabi and the wider GCC region as key players in the future of finance.

