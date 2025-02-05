ASSEMBLY APPOINTS KAREN HO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GREATER CHINA TO SPEARHEAD GROWTH IN THE REGION

Ho will oversee the growth and client development of the agency’s business across Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global omnichannel media agency Assembly has announced the appointment of Karen Ho to the newly created role of Managing Director, Greater China, underscoring its commitment to accelerating growth in the dynamic region.



Karen Ho, Managing Director, Greater China, Assembly

In her new role, Ho will spearhead Assembly’s evolution in Greater China, leading growth for clients operating or investing in the region. Ho will lead efforts to enhance product, talent, and technology innovation across the agency’s offices in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, ensuring they are built to deliver client impact. Additionally, Ho will strengthen cross-market collaboration and develop connected solutions to better support clients’ local and international ambitions. Ho will oversee key client relationships in Greater China, including Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, APM Monaco, Clarins, American Eagle Outfitters, and more.

With over two decades of industry experience, Ho has demonstrated a strong ability to drive growth and deliver results. Formerly at Initiative China, she oversaw significant market growth, working with major clients such as Volkswagen Group China, Bridgestone, and GM Ultium. Her leadership contributed to the agency receiving several industry awards, including Agency of the Year. Known for her skill in building effective teams and achieving measurable outcomes, Ho is well-prepared to guide Assembly in its next stage of expansion.

“Karen is a visionary leader with unparalleled market insights and a true appetite to build,” said Richard Brosgill, APAC CEO of Assembly. “Her leadership will be pivotal as we invest strategically into the Greater China region and look ahead to a new chapter of growth as we continue to deliver campaigns that drive both brand and business impact.”

This appointment reflects Assembly’s broader ambition to strengthen its leadership in APAC and deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of the region’s markets. Following the elevation of Assembly’s Vivian Mok to Managing Director of North Asia, Ho’s addition reinforces the agency’s focus on deepening in-market expertise and driving innovation across APAC’s subregions.

“I have long admired Assembly for its bold approach to innovation and commitment to excellence,” commented Ho. “I resonate deeply with the agency’s proposition to Find the Change to Fuel Growth, something I have been committed to fulfilling throughout my career. I’m energized to partner with their talented teams and clients to unlock new growth opportunities in this diverse and fast-evolving region and drive our next chapter of growth across this diverse and dynamic Greater China region.”

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a leading global omnichannel media agency that merges data, talent, and technology to catalyze growth for the world’s most esteemed brands. Our holistic approach weaves together compelling brand narratives with a comprehensive suite of global media capabilities, driving performance and fostering significant business expansion. Our initiatives are powered by STAGE, our proprietary operating system, and executed by a dedicated global team of over 2,300 professionals across 35 offices worldwide. Committed to purposeful action, Assembly leads the way in social and environmental impact within the agency realm. As a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network designed to revolutionize marketing, Assembly continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, please visit assemblyglobal.com.

