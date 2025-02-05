Bedrock Wraps Up Boyco Campaign, Contributing 1,000 uniBTC to Berachain’s $3 Billion TVL

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bedrock, the leading multi-asset restaking protocol in decentralized finance (DeFi) and part of GoldenBull Enterprise, has successfully concluded its participation in Berachain’s Boyco campaign—solidifying its position as one of the most active liquid restaking protocols within the Berachain’s ecosystem.

Over two weeks, Bedrock onboarded nearly 1,000 uniBTC to Berachain, contributing to Boyco’s total $3 billion in total value locked (TVL) and helping to bootstrap liquidity for the network’s upcoming mainnet launch.

Bedrock’s Role in the Boyco Campaign

The Boyco campaign, launched by Berachain and Royco, was designed to solve DeFi’s “cold start problem” by securing Day One liquidity for decentralized applications (dApps) before Berachain’s mainnet goes live.

As part of this effort, Bedrock introduced “The Year of The Bera,” a one-week pre-deposit initiative that rewarded participants from a 75 million Bedrock Diamond prize pool while strengthening Berachain’s liquidity infrastructure.

“We’re thrilled to have played a key role in the Boyco campaign,” said Zhuling Chen, Core Contributor at Bedrock. “By addressing liquidity challenges through innovative solutions, we’re building a strong foundation for decentralized applications to thrive while delivering meaningful incentives to our community. Bedrock is excited to continue expanding its presence in Berachain’s growing ecosystem.”

A Strategic Liquidity Network: Bedrock’s Six Markets on Boyco and uniBTC Berachain Vault

Bedrock contributed to the campaign by launching six high-yield uniBTC markets in collaboration with Beraborrow, Goldilocks, Kodiak, Dolomite, and SatLayer. These markets enabled Bitcoin restakers to optimize their yields while helping dApps secure sustainable liquidity.

Throughout the campaign, Bedrock’s liquidity markets attracted $86.57 million in TVL. To further drive participation, they offered an average APY of 8.99% and distributed 75 million Bedrock Diamonds.

Among Bedrock’s most successful initiatives was the uniBTC Berachain Vault, which initially launched with a 500 BTC cap but quickly filled 86% within two weeks. Due to strong demand, the cap was raised to 1,000 BTC, and within days, it reached 75% capacity.

“The integration of Bedrock’s uniBTC markets within Boyco highlights the technical innovation driving the DeFi—particularly Bitcoin DeFi—ecosystem forward,” said Calvin Zhou, Core Contributor at Bedrock. “By leveraging automated vaults, restaking mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability, Bedrock is enabling BTC liquidity to power Berachain’s next-generation DeFi ecosystem.”

Bedrock’s success in the Boyco campaign stemmed from its multi-layered reward system, user-friendly design, and seamless integration across Berachain. Participants earned incentives on both Ethereum Mainnet and Berachain, including 3x Bedrock Diamonds, 2x Cian Points, Babylon Points, FBTC Sparks, and partner rewards on Ethereum, as well as BERA tokens and additional bonuses from Kodiak, Dolomite, Goldilocks, and Beraborrow on Berachain.

Bedrock also featured a Swap & Deposit tool in its uniBTC Berachain Vault. Powered by Enso, this feature enables users to deposit USDC, USDT, DAI, or ETH, which were automatically swapped into BTC derivatives and deposited into the vault. Furthermore, Bedrock’s 30% referral bonus fueled community-driven growth, boosting engagement and participation across the board.

Bedrock’s Expanding Footprint in the Berachain Ecosystem

The Boyco campaign is just one part of Bedrock’s larger role within Berachain’s DeFi landscape. As the most active Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) protocol, Bedrock has driven strong user engagement and adoption of uniBTC.

As of February 3, 2025, Bedrock recorded a TVL of 385.72 uniBTC, 29,839 holders, and 213,319 transactions.

What Sets Bedrock Apart?

Bedrock’s impact in the Boyco campaign and the Berachain ecosystem is driven by a combination of cutting-edge innovation, strong community engagement, and institutional-grade reliability. For instance, Bedrock’s Diamonds Rewards Program and Referral Program ensure that users are rewarded for participation, strengthening long-term engagement.

Additionally, Bedrock introduced a new paradigm in the Bitcoin DeFi segment called BTCFi 2.0, marked with the launch of brBTC, a unified Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) that eliminates liquidity fragmentation and optimizes Bitcoin-based yield strategies.

Furthermore, Bedrock places a strong emphasis on transparency and security. With reserves verified by Chainlink Proof of Reserve and data openly accessible on DeFiLlama, the protocol ensures financial integrity and trust among its users.

Beyond its innovations, Bedrock’s leadership team brings deep industry expertise. As a project founded by the RockX team, which manages $2.5 billion in assets, Bedrock has contributed to some of the most influential DeFi projects, including Lido, Obol, and SSV. This extensive experience reinforces Bedrock’s credibility and positions it as a driving force in the evolution of Bitcoin restaking within Berachain and beyond.

