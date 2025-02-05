SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The KOREA INNOVATION FOUNDATION (INNOPOLIS) – an R&D Innovation Cluster Of The Republic Of Korea has at participated in SWITCH 2024 (Singapore) – the largest tech event in Southeast Asia.



KOREA INNOVATION FOUNDATION (INNOPOLIS) hosted Global Demoday and spoke at AIMX Summit during SWITCH 2024 SINGAPORE.

With the purpose of incubating and supporting global expansion for R&D startups in South Korea, INNOPOLIS had executed a long-run accelerating program to leverage their IR capability for Korean companies and selected 10 excellent Korean startups and supported them to have opportunities to exhibit newest technologies and solutions to increase global awareness and strengthen cooperation with overseas markets. INNOPOLIS has participated in SWITH 2024 (Singapore) with various activities: exhibiting under INNOPOLIS Pavilion, hosting INNOPOLIS Global Demoday; and attended as speakers in SWITCH at AIMX Summit 2024.

Under INNOPOLIS Pavilion, 10 excellent Korea startups has exhibited their newest technologies in various fields: artificial intelligence (AI) and eco-friendly technology, biotechnology, robotic, etc. and appealed significant interest from global business partners and investors. Besides, INNOPOLIS Pavilion also marked their success at SWITCH 2024 by getting to the Final Round of SLINGSHOT pitching competition – the main event of SWITCH 2024 and a global startup competition. AgosVision, which develops a wide-field 3D vision sensor, drew attention by being selected as a TOP 50 at SLINGSHOT 2024.

At the AIMX Summit 2024, INNOPOLIS held a Korean session with the theme of ‘AI Briefing and Update: South Korea‘. They hosted a panel talk of 4 AI experts from South Korea in various fields gathered and gave insights about current Korean AI industry and predict the future of AI. Besides, through this seminar, 4 AI experts from South Korea and also explained the support from the Government to AI industry, which is the reason why Korea AI is one of the leaders in the world.

At the INNOPOLIS Global Demo Day, Edward Tay – SGTech Honoray Treasurer of SG Tech Singapore, also known as SWITCH Ambassador, has presented on the global market entry and cooperation network building of Korean companies, said, “Many VCs and buyers in Southeast Asia, including Singapore, are showing great interest in the innovative technologies and products of Korean startups”. During this event, Korea companies has pitched and introduced their innovative technologies and products of startups to major investors and buyers in Southeast Asia, Korean companies has expanded global cooperation opportunities through B2B networking.