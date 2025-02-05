Mouser Electronics Adds Over 60 Manufacturers in 2024, Continues to Expand Linecard for Customers

SHANGHAI, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced it added more than 60 new manufacturers to its industry-leading line card during 2024, continually expanding product choices for electronic design engineers and purchasing professionals across the globe. The distributor offers a wide selection of the most advanced products, giving designers access to the newest technologies to help speed their time to market.



npi automation leader

Mouser works closely with its 1,200-plus manufacturer partners to provide the fastest and easiest access to the industry’s newest components. Throughout 2024, semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers counted on Mouser to successfully help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Since early 2020, Mouser has added over 370 new manufacturer partners to its lineup. In 2024, Mouser launched over 32,000 part numbers.

“Mouser’s mission is to serve our global customers with the widest and newest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, as well as the related development tools necessary for total project design,” said Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products. “In addition, we are very excited to be adding more industrial lines to expand the choices for our customers. We are stocking more than 1.2 million SKUs, ready to ship.”

A few of the new manufacturer partners Mouser added in 2024 include:

Adam Tech , a manufacturer of electromechanical components, cable assemblies, and custom component solutions that feature innovative connector designs and manufacturing capabilities that improve performance in various applications.

, a manufacturer of electromechanical components, cable assemblies, and custom component solutions that feature innovative connector designs and manufacturing capabilities that improve performance in various applications. Ambiq , a leading supplier of low-powered, AI-enabled microcontrollers for wearables, hearables, IoT, edge devices and mobile edge computing applications.

, a leading supplier of low-powered, AI-enabled microcontrollers for wearables, hearables, IoT, edge devices and mobile edge computing applications. Amphenol AIRMAR , a division of Amphenol, providing high-quality sensors for marine and industrial applications.

, a division of Amphenol, providing high-quality sensors for marine and industrial applications. Macronix , a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, with a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products.

, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market, with a full range of NOR Flash, NAND Flash, and ROM products. Morse Micro , a builder of new generation, low power, wireless chips that can reach farther and are genuinely secure. The company contributes to the efforts of the Wi-Fi Alliance to bring interoperability certifications for Wi-Fi HaLow technology to the market.

, a builder of new generation, low power, wireless chips that can reach farther and are genuinely secure. The company contributes to the efforts of the Wi-Fi Alliance to bring interoperability certifications for Wi-Fi HaLow technology to the market. Vox Power, a designer and manufacturer of high-density modular/configurable and conduction-cooled power solutions for the healthcare, industrial, and technology markets.

For more information on Mouser’s newest manufacturer partners, go to https://www.mouser.com/new-manufacturer/.

To see the latest products available, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/.