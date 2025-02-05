NX Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Branch Honored as Excellent Japanese Company on “Kaohsiung Harmony Day 2024”

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Kaohsiung Branch of Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “NX Taiwan”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., received an award recognizing it as an excellent Japanese company during “Kaohsiung Harmony Day 2024” celebrations held on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

“Kaohsiung Harmony Day,” an event sponsored by the Kaohsiung City Government’s Economic Development Bureau, was established in 2010 to acknowledge Japanese companies that have made significant contributions to Kaohsiung’s economic development. This time’s event — the 15th — honored eight companies, including NX Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Branch.

Home to Taiwan’s largest container port, Kaohsiung serves as an important hub for international logistics. NX Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Branch provides logistics services to companies in such fields as semiconductors, electronics and precision equipment, and it celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024. The Kaohsiung Branch was honored for its contributions to Kaohsiung’s economic development and for its successful efforts to work in closer cooperation with the local community. NX Taiwan and its Kaohsiung Branch will continue to team up with a variety of industries to support customers’ logistics in the spirit of its corporate message “We Find the Way.”

The NX Group will be further expanding its logistics functions in Taiwan as well as its international transport services that utilize the Group’s global network to help customers enhance their business activities and thereby realize its long-term vision of becoming a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market.

