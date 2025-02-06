Coinbest Rebranded as OSL Japan, Fueling Local Growth with Global Best Practices

TOKYO, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Group (863.HK), a publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets, today announced the renaming of CoinBest K.K. (CoinBest) to OSL Japan Limited (OSL Japan), following the successful completion of its acquisition.

As a publicly listed company, OSL Group is audited by a ‘Big Four’ accounting firm, ensuring high standards of transparency and compliance, which are common challenges in the digital asset space. The Group also demonstrates a strong track record and capability in securing insurance coverage from A-rated global insurers, highlighted by a record-setting USD 1 billion coverage for its custody services in Hong Kong, establishing a new benchmark for custody security and investor protection.

OSL Group is committed to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and investor protection, with a mission to ensure a secure environment for customers in Japan to explore digital assets with peace of mind. Japan, recognised for its robust regulatory framework and vibrant digital asset market, is a crucial part of OSL Group’s strategic roadmap. The renaming signifies the company’s vision of building a premier global network of regulated digital asset services while fostering growth and creating value for the local ecosystem.

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and CEO of OSL Group, stated: “We are excited to leverage our expertise, innovative infrastructure, and global connections across the virtual asset sector to support growth in Japan through OSL Japan. We are committed to equipping the local team with every resource necessary to drive growth, and helping clients to understand and seize opportunities within the global digital asset sector in a secure and sustainable manner.”

Dongsheng Luo, Managing Director of OSL Japan, added: “Our affiliation with OSL Group empowers us to enhance our capabilities by gaining access to global best practices, liquidity and expertise that will help us seize growth opportunities in Japan’s virtual asset sector. Our renaming marks not only a new chapter of our business, but also underscores our ongoing commitment to a localised approach to deliver better products and unparalleled user experiences tailored for the evolving needs of our clients.”

The seasoned leadership team of CoinBest will continue to drive the development of OSL Japan. As part of its development plan, OSL Japan will continue to deepen its market presence and expand its product suite, including the development of a robust trading platform, enhancement of custody solutions, and provision of advisory services tailored to both institutional and retail clients in Japan. In the initial phase, OSL Japan will focus on its OTC services and launch an enhanced retail product dedicated to the Japan market, with exciting new features and campaigns expected to be unveiled in the coming quarters.

About OSL

Backed by Asia’s leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world’s first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL’s secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL’s simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

