Silicon Motion First to Achieve ASPICE CL3 for Automotive SSD Controllers

TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion”), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today proudly announces its PCIe Gen4 SSD controller has achieved ASPICE Capability Level 3 (CL3) after assessment by UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS), positioning Silicon Motion as the world’s first SSD controller vendor to achieve this milestone. This certification highlights the company’s capability to not only manage individual projects effectively but also establish organization-wide standardized workflows, creating process assets at the corporate level.



SMI Achieves ASPICE CL3 for Automotive SSD Controllers

“The rise of software-defined vehicles and advancements in autonomous vehicles have made software quality control more critical than ever,” said Nelson Duann, Senior VP of Client & Automotive Storage Business. “This CL3 achievement underscores our commitment to exceeding the rigorous standards of the automotive industry. Our expanding market presence and growing portfolio reflect our dedication to innovation, delivering solutions that shape the future of automobiles. As a trusted partner, we remain focused on upholding the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency for automotive customers worldwide.”

Silicon Motion has been at the forefront of innovation in developing cutting-edge automotive-grade SSD storage solutions. Our proprietary firmware is expertly engineered to deliver unmatched durability, exceptional performance, and industry-leading power efficiency, setting a new benchmark for automotive applications. The company’s automotive-grade products adhere to stringent international standards, including AEC-Q100, IATF 16949, ISO 21434, and ISO 26262 ASIL B, consistently exceeding the industry’s most demanding safety and reliability requirements.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world—for servers, PCs and other client devices—and are the merchant market leader in controllers for eMMC/UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones, IoT and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

