SK hynix Acquires ‘TISAX’ Certification for the First Time in the Memory Industry

– Acquires TISAX certification for domestic sites, meeting the level of information security needs of the global automotive industry

– Company plans to lead the automotive memory market by building trust with customers

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SK hynix Inc. (or “the company”, www.skhynix.com) announced today that it has acquired TISAX[1], the global automobile industry information security certification, for the first time in the memory industry.

[1]Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX): A global information security certification system operated by the ENX Association based on the evaluation criteria established by the German Automotive Industry Association (VDA), aiming to standardize information security between companies in the automotive industry supply chain

SK hynix has obtained TISAX for all domestic sites located in Icheon, Bundang and Cheongju, and has been internationally accepted for the security capabilities required by the global automobile industry. Through this, the company aims to accelerate the development of high-performance memory solutions essential for realizing AI-based future automobile technology.

With the expansion of the electric vehicle market, autonomous driving, and the development of connected car[2] technology, the importance of electronic parts is growing rapidly. In line with these changes, automotive semiconductors, which are widely used in electric equipment, are positioned as major components of automobiles.

[2]Connected Car: A car which communicates with other vehicles or traffic and communication infrastructure in real time, helps drivers with convenience and traffic safety, and provides various Internet services

In particular, automotive semiconductors are applied to key safety systems of automobiles such as ADAS[3], brake systems and engine control, requiring a higher level of reliability than general semiconductors. In addition, as hacking and malicious code attacks targeting automobiles have increased recently, systematic security management in the manufacturing process is being emphasized as well as strengthening the performance of semiconductors themselves.

[3]Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): a state-of-the-art driver assistance system which recognizes some of the numerous situations that may occur while driving, judges the situation, and controls the machinery

In response, SK hynix acquired TISAX, which global automotive customers are proposing as a mandatory requirement. The company expects that the certification results can be shared with various suppliers to minimize duplication costs and contribute to long-term business promotion with them.

“With this certification, we will strengthen cooperation with global automakers and major automotive parts companies,” said Jong-Hwan Kim, Vice President and Head of DRAM Development at SK hynix. “We will also lead the next-generation automotive memory market by building trust with customers based on a thorough security system.”

