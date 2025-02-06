Thailand to Launch New Digital Arrival Card

Starting 1 May, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports will introduce the digital arrival card (TDAC), also known as the “TM.6 online” system, for all foreign passport holders, replacing the traditional paper form.

The digital arrival card aims to streamline the arrival process as well as enhance the country’s security by tracking tourists during their stay in Thailand amid security concerns.

Under the new system, travelers will be required to submit personal and travel details online prior to their arrival in Thailand, including essential information such as passport data and the address of their intended stay. The system applies to all non-Thai passport holders whether arriving by air, land, or sea.

This interconnectedness also extends to Thailand’s E-Visa system, disease screening processes, and tourist fee collection mechanisms, promising a cohesive and efficient experience.

Informational resources promoting the TDAC system will be available in five languages: English, Chinese, Korean, Russian, and Japanese.

However, the impending launch of the TDAC has stirred some confusion among travelers, with questions arising about its implementation. Upon submission, travelers are expected to receive a QR code, which they must present at immigration.

Thailand canceled the requirement for foreign tourists to submit the paper-based TM6 forms in July 2022 to boost tourism by easing congestion at immigration checkpoints.