Acer Launches New Predator Helios Neo AI Gaming Laptops with Next-Gen Processors and GPUs

New 16- and 18-inch Predator Helios Neo AI devices are powered by new Intel Core Ultra 200HX Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs

KATOWICE, Poland, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Acer today announced the expansion of its Predator Helios Neo portfolio with the all-new Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Predator Helios Neo 18 AI gaming laptops. These cutting-edge devices are powered by up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX processor and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, built to deliver game-changing AI capabilities for players entering the next era of gaming with these accessible, power-driven devices.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

In addition to the combination of their powerful silicon, the Predator Helios Neo AI devices showcase impressive display options. The 16-inch model offers up to an OLED panel option, while the 18-inch version features a Mini LED display. Both devices are equipped with 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D fans, ensuring smooth performance and advanced cooling under any task or challenge.

The Windows 11 Predator gaming laptops come with three months of PC Game Pass, designed for PC players, and provides access to games on day one such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Ara: History Untold, and titles from EA Play.

Predator Helios Neo 16 AI and Helios Neo 18 AI

Acer’s Predator Helios Neo AI line focuses on delivering affordable price points by zeroing in on select key components. The Helios Neo 16 AI (PHN16-73) AI is ideal for gamers and professionals on the go, while the Helios Neo 18 AI (PHN18-72) serves as a great desktop replacement option. Both gaming laptops are equipped with the latest technology in the market and feature subdued minimalist designs with an RGB logo on the lid and dynamic 4-zone RGB keyboards.

The Predator Helios Neo laptops are extremely powerful, offering up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX processor that ensures ultra-smooth and responsive gameplay. Users will experience fine-tuned game and system performance with less latency and automatic enhancements on classic titles, thanks to ongoing updates to the Intel Application Optimization[1] application. Additionally, these laptops come with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, featuring the latest NVIDIA DLSS 4, a revolutionary suite of neural rendering technologies that uses AI to boost FPS, reduce latency, and improve image quality. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPUs also enhance the laptops with ray tracing for cinematic quality visuals at unprecedented speed, enabled by 4th gen RT Cores and breakthrough neural rendering technologies accelerated with 5th gen Tensor cores.

Both models support up to 64 GB of memory and 2 TB of storage, and come with Intel Killer Ethernet E3100G and Wi-Fi 6E to deliver fast and reliable gaming sessions and internet connections.

In addition to their advanced CPU and GPU specifications, the gaming laptops offer premium displays; the Helios Neo 16 AI features an OLED WQXGA (2560×1600) display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. The Helios Neo 18 AI includes a Mini LED WQXGA (2560×1600) panel with a speedy 250 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time. Both models also support NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, and MUX Switch.

Gaming sessions are kept nice and cool with Acer’s 5th Gen AeroBlade technology, liquid metal thermal grease and a Vector Heat Pipe. They also include the latest PredatorSense 5.0 utility app, an AI Experience Zone and feature AI-enhanced communications such as Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0’s triple microphone array and AI noise reduction technology to filter out unwanted background sounds. Also, the Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0’s AI-powered webcam solution ensures clear video and image outputs.

Price and Availability

The Predator Helios Neo 16 AI (PHN16-73) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 1,899.99, and in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 1,699.

The Predator Helios Neo 18 AI (PHN18-72) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 2,199.99, and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 1,799.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

Specifications

Name Predator Helios Neo 16 AI Model PHN16-73 Operating System Windows 11 Home Screen 16-inch OLED + WQXGA (2560×1600), 240 Hz, 400 nits, DCI-P3 100%, 1 ms response time,

NVIDIA Advanced Optimus 16-inch WQXGA (2560×1600), 240 Hz, 500 nits, DCI-P3 100%, 3 ms response time, NVIDIA

Advanced Optimus 16-inch WQXGA (2560×1600), 180 Hz, 400 nits, sRGB 100%, 3 ms response time, NVIDIA

Advanced Optimus 16-inch WQXGA (1920×1200), 180 Hz, 400 nits, sRGB 100%, 3 ms response time, NVIDIA

Advanced Optimus Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 255HX Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 system memory, 6400 Hz Storage Up to 2 TB, PCIe Gen 4 SSD, SSD slots: 2 Cooling 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, liquid metal thermal grease, vector heat pipes Dimensions 356.78 x 275.5 x 13.47/26.75 mm Weight 2.7 kg Battery 90 Whr Wi-Fi and Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 1675i, Bluetooth 5.4 or above, Intel Killer Ethernet E3100G, Thunderbolt 4 Type-C,

USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1,

microSD Card reader, 3.5 mm combo audio jack Features Predator Sense 5.0/ Experience Zone 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0,Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0,

Acer ProCam, Copilot, PC Game Pass (3 months) Audio DTS® X:Ultra, 2 speakers Camera FHD (1920×1080) IR camera

Name Predator Helios Neo 18 AI Model PHN18-72 Operating System Windows 11 Home Screen 18-inch Mini LED + WQXGA (2560×1600), 250 Hz, DCI-P3 100%, 3 ms response time, NVIDIA

Advanced Optimus 18-inch LED, WQXGA (2560×1600), 240 Hz, 500 nits, DCI-P3 100%, 3 ms response time,

NVIDIA Advanced Optimus 18-inch LED, WQXGA (2560×1600), 165 Hz, 300 nits, DCI-P3 100%, 3 ms response time,

NVIDIA Advanced Optimus 18-inch LED, WUXGA (1920×1200), 165 Hz, 300 nits, sRGB 100%, 3 ms response time,

NVIDIA Advanced Optimus Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 255HX Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ti Laptop GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU Memory Up to 64 GB DDR5 system memory, 6400 Hz Storage Up to 2 TB, PCIe Gen 4 SSD, SSD slots: 2 Cooling 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, liquid metal thermal grease, vector heat pipes Dimensions 400.96 x 307.9 x 14.9/28 mm Weight 3.3 kg Battery 90 Whr Wi-Fi and Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 1675i, Intel Killer E3100, Bluetooth 5.3 or above, Intel Killer Ethernet E3100G,

Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, dual USB 3.2 Gen

1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, microSD Card reader, 3.5 mm combo audio jack Features Predator Sense 5.0/ Experience Zone 2.0, Acer PurifiedView™ 2.0, Acer PurifiedVoice™ 2.0,

Acer ProCam, Copilot, PC Game Pass (3 months) Audio DTS® X:Ultra, 2 speakers Camera FHD (1920×1080) IR camera

[1] Intel® Application Optimization is a policy within Intel® Dynamic Tuning Technology that optimizes performance on select games, with required configurations on select Intel® Core 14th Gen processors. For additional information on Intel® Application Optimization, see www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/support/articles/000095419/processors.html.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world’s top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs over 8,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

