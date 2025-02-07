AI robots ensure the safety of people’s electricity supply around the clock

TURFAN, China, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “Now, if there is an issue with electricity at home, residents no longer need to call customer service; they can simply send a message in the community WeChat group. The ‘Xinjiang Assistant’ will promptly relay the problem to the power supply company, and staff will provide on-site service, making it very convenient,” said Mirshati Ali Mu, a resident of Jiayuan Community in Turfan City, happily on February 7.

The “Xinjiang Electric Assistant” mentioned by Mirshati Ali Mu is an intelligent customer service robot that leverages semantic understanding technology and an intelligent knowledge base to automatically identify and respond to electricity-related inquiries from customers within WeChat groups. After being deployed in customer WeChat groups, the robot can continuously collect and feedback customer demands through WeChat text recognition and multi-professional data information queries, transforming traditional manual monitoring into automated processing of the entire service process.

To reduce the service response time, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has divided its 429,600 customers in the supply area into 66 power supply service grids. The “Xinjiang Electric Assistant” AI robots have been fully deployed to conduct 24/7 identification and information push services, ensuring timely responses to customer needs.

To date, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has conducted over 1,300 on-site services via the “Xinjiang Electric Assistant.” It has processed 2,509 items related to power outages, electricity payments, consultations, and other types of electricity information. As a result, the customer service satisfaction rate has increased from 98.89% to 99.52%.