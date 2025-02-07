CLPS Incorporation Announces the Launch of Nibot RPA Product, Expanding Automation Services into the Global Market

HONG KONG, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CLPS Incorporation (the “Company” or “CLPS”) (Nasdaq: CLPS), today announced the launch of Nibot, a new generation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) product developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, CLPS Technology (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. This powerful and cost-effective solution offers broad applicability and will primarily target international market and Hong Kong market.

Nibot is built upon CLPS’s years of technological expertise in RPA, offering comprehensive functionality and outstanding performance. It automates business processes, ensures seamless interaction between multiple applications, and integrates effortlessly with third-party systems. Its intelligent task scheduling system flexibly allocates tasks, and through robot cluster management, facilitates multi-robot intelligent collaboration and dynamic resource scheduling. This ensures the efficient resource utilization and further enhances overall automation effectiveness. With end-to-end encryption, role-based access control, and comprehensive audit logs, it complies with international data security and compliance standards.

Looking ahead, Nibot will further integrate with AI, enabling intelligent decision support through data analysis and predictive modeling. This will assist businesses in making informed decisions, analyzing business process bottlenecks, and implementing improvements.

Nibot distinguishes itself from other international RPA products with an advanced visual process designer, enabling rapid construction of complex automation workflows through drag-and-drop functionality and a pre-built template library. This streamlined approach reduces the learning curve and accelerates deployment. Its innovative scenario-based delivery model maximizes cost-effectiveness. Nibot’s versatility extends across diverse sectors, including finance, e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing, where it significantly enhances information processing efficiency and optimizes process management.

Since 2018, CLPS has been dedicated to developing enterprise digital solutions, including RPA. Following years of research, business development, and internal trials, CLPS launched RPA solutions in 2021, successfully implementing projects for clients across industries and scenarios, encompassing finance, business operations, recruitment, administration, credit, procurement, logistics, and data handling. In 2025, CLPS is focusing on five key innovation engines: AI, low-code platform, RPA, cloud computing, and big data. Nibot, a key advancement in its RPA offerings, has already earned recognition from numerous domestic and international clients in financial sector.

Mr. Srustijeet Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS SEA & USA, said: “By integrating advanced automation technology, our product can seamlessly integrate with various systems, automate the handling of tedious daily business processes, and help clients realize the true value of digital transformation.”

Mr. Raymond Lin, Chief Executive Officer of CLPS, stated, “Nibot is the result of our continuous investment and development in RPA. Its development was benchmarked against globally renowned RPA products. In the multibillion-dollar global RPA market demand, we will pursue a strategy of offering high-performance, cost-effective solutions to compete. We believe Nibot’s launch will allow more global users to benefit from its significant cost advantages, further enhancing CLPS’s market influence and driving new business growth.”

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation is a leading global information technology (“IT”) consulting and solutions service provider, primarily focused on serving global institutions in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive sectors. As an IT services provider for a growing network of clients within the fintech and financial services industry, CLPS has expanded its business beyond core IT services, venturing into the loan, e-commerce, academic education, and tourism sectors. Through its diversified offerings, CLPS is committed to providing comprehensive services and solutions for its clients. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Xi’an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Hainan. The remaining 9 global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Philippines, Canada, and UAE. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

