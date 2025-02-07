Tai’an, China: Colorful Spring Festival Activities, Reviving Traditional Chinese New Year Flavor

TAI’AN, China, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. During the Spring Festival, the old county government office in Tai’an was bustling with activity. A cultural feast of intangible cultural heritage with the theme of “Appreciating Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Old County Government Office and Reviving Traditional New Year Flavor” was staged here. Many citizens and tourists came to the scene to immerse themselves in the charm of intangible cultural heritage and rediscover the traditional New Year flavor in their memories.

Stepping into the old county government office, a festive scene unfolded before my eyes. The big red lanterns are hung high, swaying gently in the wind, exuding a strong festive atmosphere everywhere. More than ten intangible cultural heritage projects, such as Paper Cuttings, dough sculpture, sugar painting, Mount Taishan shadow play, etc., are gathered here. With a history of more than 600 years, Mount Taishan Shadow Play has elaborately designed more than 60 kinds of snake images with different shapes, which are lifelike, adding a unique flavor to the Year of the Snake. Noodle artists focus on transforming ordinary dough into various shapes of characters and adorable animals, with bright and vivid colors and stunning realism. Many children are deeply attracted and cannot move away.

Tai’an Old County Yamen Garden has a profound history. It is adjacent to Mount Taishan Dai Temple and has been an important street market since ancient times. This Spring Festival, the staff of Daimiao Street reviewed historical records and recreated the lively scenes of ancient times in all aspects. Here, tourists can not only enjoy the unique charm of these intangible cultural heritage projects at a close distance, listen to the ancient skills and cultural stories told by the inheriting population, but also participate in the production process of Paper Cuttings, dough figurines, etc., experience the fun of traditional handicrafts and take away a unique souvenir made by themselves. At the same time, various specialty foods, tourism products, and immersive entertainment projects, from exquisite handicrafts to creative decorative objects, each integrate traditional culture and modern design.

In the future, the Daimiao Street Office will continue to make efforts to organize more diverse cultural activities, allowing more people to appreciate the unique charm of China’s excellent traditional culture.