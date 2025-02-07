TIER IV, Nihon Kotsu launch data collection project to enhance autonomous driving AI

TOKYO, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, and Nihon Kotsu , Tokyo’s largest taxi company, launched a pioneering project in February to collect driving data using taxis equipped with a data recording system (DRS) developed by TIER IV. The aim of the project is to develop generative AI that will enhance the safety and ride quality of autonomous driving.

Large-scale data captured during taxi operations will be shared with key industry partners in an effort to compile optimized datasets for autonomous driving AI, contributing to Japanese government initiatives to advance the deployment of Level 4 autonomous driving technologies.

Since November 2018, Nihon Kotsu and TIER IV have conducted experimental data collection for autonomous driving, formalizing their partnership in July 2024 . TIER IV has also led a robotaxi proof of concept , integrating autonomous driving systems into vehicles and validating services such as ride-hailing apps, mapping technologies and operational support centers. These efforts recently gained support from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry under a subsidy program to promote digital transformation in the mobility sector .

A key element of the latest project with Nihon Kotsu is TIER IV’s Co-MLOps platform , which is designed to build high-quality datasets from large-scale driving data collected globally. By enabling efficient sharing of datasets among autonomous driving system developers, the platform aims to accelerate AI innovation and overcome the challenges often faced by individual companies working in isolation.

In this project, DRS-equipped taxis featuring advanced sensor systems critical for autonomous driving AI development will collect data across Greater Tokyo and that data will be shared with partner companies in the automotive sector and beyond. While previous data collection efforts relied on TIER IV test vehicles, Nihon Kotsu taxis are being used for this initiative, starting with five vehicles in February 2025, and eventually increasing to about 20.

Looking ahead, Nihon Kotsu and TIER IV will deepen their partnership, conducting pilot tests to accelerate the rollout of robotaxi services in Japan. Using data from tests initiated in November 2024, the companies plan to develop Level 4-equipped autonomous vehicles and gradually introduce services in multiple regions, with a primary focus on Tokyo.

In the initial phase, robotaxi services will be tested under a mobility hub model, with drivers stationed in the vehicles for safety assurance. This model aims to improve regional accessibility and evaluate operational frameworks for robotaxi deployments. The outcomes from vehicle development and operational evaluations will be shared as a TIER IV reference design – a blueprint for autonomous driving systems that not only lowers entry barriers for new businesses but also directly supports the Japanese government’s digital transformation goals in the mobility sector.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , we are committed to reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

About Nihon Kotsu

Company name: Nihon Kotsu Co., Ltd.

Establishment: April, 1928

President: Yasuharu Wakabayashi

Headquarters: 3-12 Kioicho, Kioicho Building, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, Japan

Business description: Taxi and limousine service

Website: https://www.nihon-kotsu.co.jp/

