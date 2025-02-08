Climate Crisis in Laos: Heatwaves Threaten Agriculture and Public Health

Despite enduring one of the coldest winters in years, Laos continues to grapple with the lasting effects of the past years of severe heatwaves.

Unresolved crop damage and persistent water shortages affect much of the country, especially in rural areas where agriculture is the main livelihood. With 82 percent of households not having access to a safe water supply, while 39 percent lack sanitation facilities.

As summer approaches, the intensifying heat is set to further strain vulnerable communities including farmers, workers, and students.

“Last year, it rained non-stop, causing flooding all over the field. We farmers are always facing the lack of irrigation water reservoirs because Laos has a shortage of strong infrastructure,” said Phoudtthasin Phimmachanh, Director of the Lao Farmer Association.

He stated that the impact extends beyond crops, highlighting that most farmers live in rural areas, where securing an sufficient water supply remains a major challenge during the summer.

As a result, climate change has driven significant outcomes as the farmer has to cope with unavoidable conditions, but must endure it.

With 2024 recorded as the hottest year, Laos faced extreme temperatures, peaking at 43.2 degrees celsius in April, with an increase of 1.5 celsius compared to 1.48 celsius in the previous year, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Farmers grappled with lower yields of crops like coffee and vegetables in April-May 2024 due to a severe heatwave.

This event was concerned by scientists that the rising frequency of extreme temperature was caused by climate change which was more likely human-caused. This circumstance has influence to not only those who live in the city, but in rural areas that mainly do farming to survive.

The heatwave, intensified by high humidity, posed severe risks to farmers that work outdoors, increasing dehydration with the risk of heatstroke and other relevant illness. Over 70 percent of the population in Laos rely on agriculture which has a half contribution to Gross domestic product in the country.

Under the extreme hot weather, this matter has affected the number of production of consumption especially in crop yields and strained livestock, leading over 1 million people moderately to face food security.

Vulnerable groups are particularly impacted. Heatwaves also put immense pressure on many aspects such as health problems and food insecurity.

Phoudtthasin also remembered that 2023 was one of the worst years because the dry season destroyed the harvest and made it difficult to raise goods.

“Two years ago, the weather was extremely hot and humid. It has a huge side effect on farmers’ products especially with cassava. The farmer can’t even grow them properly because it was too dry.”

Phoudtthasin urged that this is related to human behavior that are the main factors to cause climate change, such as deforestation for agriculture which includes burning and cutting the trees.

“We can’t change the way that we live because this is what we have to do, what we can do is to reduce burning the tree down,” he said.

Extreme Heat Across Asia Prompt School Closures

The extreme heat of 2024 significantly impacted not only agriculture but also education across Asia, including Laos.

In April, temperatures in Laos exceeded 40 degrees celsius, prompting the government to consider temporarily halting classes, particularly in schools without air conditioning or fans. Students were also advised to limit outdoor activities to prevent heat-related illnesses.

To protect children’s health, authorities issued guidelines allowing schools to cancel classes on excessively hot days, with a focus on younger students who are more vulnerable to dehydration and sunburn. Additionally, the government is discouraging garbage burning and promoting tree planting to help mitigate rising temperatures.

Strengthening its commitment to climate action, Laos endorsed the 2023 COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health, which emphasizes reducing air pollution, cutting greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting sustainability.

Meanwhile, many countries in ASEAN also experienced school closure due to the peak of heat as well. In the Philippines, more than thousands of schools were closed following the warning of its government regarding the heat index up to 51 degrees across the country.

Similarly, Thailand experienced severe heat-related impacts, with at least 30 people dying from heatstroke. Bangkok recorded temperatures of 40 degrees celsius, with a heat index of 50. The extreme heat also damaged rice crops and caused eggs to shrink.

In Indonesia, authorities responded by engaging youth in a Heat Action Day campaign held in June. The event featured arts, games, and performances to raise awareness about heat-related risks, making the campaign more engaging and attracting greater participation.

International organizations have also taken notice. The Philippine Red Cross launched initiatives focused on public health and emergency medical services for heat-related conditions such as heatstroke, dehydration, and heat cramps.

The organization also educates young people on preventive measures, using social media platforms like TikTok and trending hashtags to spread awareness. Additionally, nature-based solutions, including tree planting and climate risk mitigation projects, are being implemented to enhance ecological resilience against heatwaves.

Meanwhile, Singapore has turned to technology and innovation to safeguard its residents from rising temperatures. With an average humidity level of 82%—exceeding the human comfort threshold—the country has incorporated advanced architectural designs to cool buildings and reduce heat risks, particularly in urban areas.

Winston Chow, a professor of urban climate at Singapore Management University (SMU), noted that cities are more affected by heat than rural areas due to factors like population density and poverty. He emphasized the importance of a three-pronged approach: physical infrastructure, nature-based solutions, and urban planning combined with social policies. Community engagement, he added, is also crucial in building resilience.

“If you have communities that are well-educated about heat risks and know how to respond when the heat index exceeds a certain threshold, they can take action,” Chow said. “When people check in on each other and work together, that’s an easy yet effective way to strengthen resilience.”

Adapting to Rising Heat Challenges

To tackle such issues at a regional level, the first Global Heat Health Information Network (GHHIN) launched its first Southeast Asia Heat Health Forum on 7-10 January in Singapore.

The event aimed to raise awareness and discuss prevention, acknowledging the harm of extreme heat and best practice solutions to tackle the issue by gathering experts, scientists, policymakers and professors from across Southeast Asia.

Practicing heat resilience means understanding the risks that high temperatures can pose. There are several ways to reduce body heat.

Modern methods for beating the heat include using a fan in combination with air conditioning, which helps save energy compared to relying on air conditioning alone. In traditional methods, drinking herbal teas such as chamomile and ginger can help cool the body by promoting heat reduction.

The traditional way of heat resilience is to adapt the old method such as drinking herbal water that is made of local ingredients including gingers and Chamomaile to help release heat out of the body.

On the other hand, collaboration of relevant sectors are significant to develop heat adaptation, which include policy makers and government to prioritize cooling solutions at community and country level.

This story was supported by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network.