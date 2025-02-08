HARBIN, China, Feb. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from iQingdao:

Video from IQingDao

The opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games takes place in Harbin, Northeast China’s Heilongjiang province, on Feb 7.

Running from February 7 to 14, the Harbin Games, with the slogan “Dream of Winter, Love among Asia” represents another major international winter sports event hosted by China following the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. It also marks the country’s third time hosting the Asian Winter Games, following Harbin 1996 and Changchun 2007.