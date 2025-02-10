First Hong Kong Trader Wins the US Investing Championship! From Teacher to Trading Pro–J Law Achieves Over 353% Annual Return, Breaking Global Records

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Law Wai-Sum (A.K.A. J Law) has made history as the first Hong Kong participant to win the prestigious US Investing Championship. Competing in the $1 million Money Manager Verified Ratings category, he delivered an astonishing 353.9% annual return, breaking the world record set in 2021 by legendary trader Mark Minervini. This milestone is a proud moment for Hong Kong’s financial community and an inspiration to aspiring traders.

A 40-Year Legacy of Legends: US Investing Championship Welcomes Its First Hong Kong Winner

The US Investing Championship (USIC), established in 1983 by Stanford University’s Dr. Norman Zadeh, is one of the world’s most prestigious investment competitions. Known for its rigorous standards, it requires participants to trade with real-money accounts and regularly submit statements for auditing.

Over the past 40 years, the competition has celebrated icons such as hedge fund titans Paul Tudor Jones, Louis Bacon, and David Ryan. With J Law’s unprecedented victory, Hong Kong has etched its name into the annals of this prestigious competition, proudly showcasing its first-ever champion.

From Teacher to Champion: J Law’s Journey as Hong Kong’s First Champion

J Law’s journey to becoming Hong Kong’s first US Investing Championship winner is a testament to passion and perseverance. Once a secondary school teacher, he discovered a deep interest in the stock market and boldly transitioned into the world of trading. With no formal training, J Law taught himself the strategies of renowned investment masters, applying their insights to real-world practice and refining his approach over years of hard work.

His unique trading strategy ultimately propelled him to the top of the leaderboard in 2024, making him the first Hong Kong trader to claim the title. J Law’s exceptional performance even earned congratulations from Mark Minervini, who praised him publicly for his historic achievement.

Hong Kong: A Launchpad for Its First Champion’s Success

J Law attributes his success to the unique advantages offered by Hong Kong as a global financial hub. The city’s world-class trading infrastructure, diverse investment options, and dynamic financial ecosystem provided the perfect foundation for his trading career. “Hong Kong is a land of endless opportunities,” J Law stated. “With dedication and the right strategy, anyone can achieve extraordinary results.”

J Law’s Message: “Hong Kong’s Financial Vibrancy Fuels Success—And I Hope to Inspire Future Champions”

As Hong Kong’s first champion of the US Investing Championship, J Law sees his victory as a beacon of hope for aspiring traders in the city. Despite the solitary and challenging nature of trading, he believes Hong Kong offers the ideal environment for success, with its robust financial systems, low tax regime, and diverse investment tools.

“Never underestimate the potential of this small yet powerful city,” J Law emphasized. “As the first Hong Kong trader to win this prestigious title, I hope my success inspires others to aim high and make their mark on the global stage.”

About Law Wai-Sum (A.K.A. J Law)

J Law, also the owner of J. Law Stock Limited, is a full-time investor from Hong Kong with over 15 years of trading experience. He became the first Hong Kong winner of the 2024 US Investing Championship in the $1 million Real-Money Account category, achieving an incredible 353.9% annual return and setting a new world record. In 2019, he founded a free Cantonese-language investment education platform on YouTube, which has grown to over 240,000 subscribers. Through his platform, J Law shares his expertise and encourages others to pursue their trading dreams.