IKEA uncovers who in the world sleeps best – and it might surprise you

MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The largest IKEA report ever, surveying over 55,000 people across 57 markets, reveals that Mainland China ranks highest in sleep quality, while Norway and the USA score the lowest. The findings also highlight a global sleep gap of 1 hour and 20 minutes, with people worldwide missing out on significant rest each night – equating to over 20 full days of lost sleep annually.



IKEA Sleep Report – Quality Score ranking across the 57 markets surveyed.

Who sleeps best – and who struggles?

While Mainland China leads in sleep duration, with most averaging over 7 hours per night, Norway and the USA struggle, with Americans reporting the most disrupted sleep. 64% of Egyptians rate their sleep as good, the highest globally, while financial stress, screen time, and inconsistent routines negatively impact rest in other regions.

“Sleep is an important factor for life quality. At IKEA, we’re committed to understanding people’s sleep challenges and providing solutions – whether through smart bedroom designs, better sleep environments, or simple daily habits,” said Belén Frau, Global Communication and Positioning Manager, IKEA Retail (Ingka Group).

Why are we losing sleep?

The study identifies stress, financial concerns, and technology use as the biggest obstacles to quality sleep:

40% cite stress and overthinking as their main sleep disruptors

72% use phones in bed, increasing to 86% among 18-24-year-olds

19% rely on medication, with 5% using it daily

A call for sleep equality

The IKEA Sleep Score exposes stark inequalities in sleep quality, with financially insecure individuals, the LGBTQ+ community, and women with young children scoring well below the global average.

“Many people sleep in shared or multifunctional spaces, making rest even more challenging. By understanding these realities, we can design products that improve everyday life,” said Jasper Wuts, Range Insights Manager, IKEA of Sweden.

Simple tips for better sleep

The report offers actionable recommendations, such as sticking to a routine, limiting screen time, creating a restful environment, and practicing relaxation techniques.

Understanding Life at Home

IKEA continuously explores how people live, rest, and play, developing in-depth global studies, including the world’s largest Life at Home Report, as well as the Play Report and Climate Report. These insights help IKEA create solutions that meet the needs of the many, ensuring a better life at home.

Read IKEA Sleep report at IKEA Sleep Report 2025.