SunCar Technology Group Integrates DeepSeek AI, Revolutionizing Automotive Service Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SunCar Technology Group Inc. (“SunCar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SDA), an innovative leader in cloud-based B2B auto services and auto e-insurance in China, today announced the full integration of DeepSeek artificial intelligence technology into its proprietary cloud-based service platform and car insurance SaaS solutions. This strategic implementation marks a significant advancement in the Company’s AI-driven strategy and initiatives revolutionizing the automotive service industry through enhanced intelligence and efficiency.

The integration of DeepSeek’s AI capabilities transforms traditional automotive services by introducing powerful intelligent analytics and personalized solutions. In the car insurance sector, DeepSeek’s algorithms help SunCar analyze SunCar’s vast amounts of vehicle and insurance data to provide precise risk profiling and tailored insurance recommendations to SunCar’s end customers, significantly improving the efficiency and accuracy of insurance package matching.

“This integration represents a transformative step in our commitment to technological innovation and service excellence,” stated Ye Zaichang, Chairman and CEO of SunCar. “By leveraging DeepSeek’s powerful general intelligence and reasoning capabilities, we are not just improving our services – we are reimagining the entire automotive service experience while significantly reducing operational costs for us, our enterprise clients, and our end customers.”

The implementation of DeepSeek across SunCar’s platforms delivers several key advantages:

Enhanced insurance recommendation precision through advanced risk profiling and customer need analysis

Improved scheduling efficiency of automotive services with real-time monitoring and maintenance alerts

Sophisticated user behavior analysis enabling highly personalized service delivery

Cost-effective AI implementation through its proprietary cloud-based service platform

Robust data security measures ensuring enterprise-grade protection

“Looking ahead, we plan to continue to expand our AI initiatives, with a particular focus on the electric vehicle market, which is the fastest growing segment for auto-sales in China. We expect to facilitate car owners’ transition from traditional to electric vehicles, including generating AI-driven incremental revenue through targeted promotions and customized insurance and auto-service solutions. We expect this will further SunCar’s position as a valuable partner for electric vehicle manufacturers, and strengthen its role in the industry’s digital transformation,” concluded Mr. Ye.

About SunCar Technology Group Inc.

Founded in 2007, SunCar is transforming the customer journey for auto services and auto insurance in China, the largest passenger vehicle market in the world. SunCar develops and operates cloud-based platforms that seamlessly connect drivers with a wide range of auto services and insurance coverage options through a nationwide network of sales partners. As a result, SunCar has established itself as the leader in China in the B2B auto services market and the auto eInsurance market for electric vehicles. The Company’s intelligent cloud platform empowers its enterprise clients to access and manage their customer database and offerings optimally, and drivers gain access to hundreds of services from tens of thousands of independent providers in a single application. For more information, please visit: https://suncartech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

