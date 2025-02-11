Agora Launches Major Expansion in Australia With Sales and Support Team in Sydney and Melbourne

Agora forms new sales and support team as part of a broader strategy to grow its presence in the Australian market.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Agora, a comprehensive platform of software and services that utilizes technology, automation, and real estate expertise to streamline investment management, is expanding its presence in the Australian market. Agora is forming a sales and support team across Sydney and Melbourne as a part of a wide-scale plan to broaden its presence in the country after an initial expansion last year, when the firm announced it was growing its team, following its Series B funding round.

“Our expansion into Australia underscores Agora’s mission to lead innovation in the real estate investment industry. As the only platform built exclusively for real estate professionals, we are uniquely positioned to address the specific challenges of this dynamic market,” said Bar Mor, Agora’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Australia’s vibrant real estate market offers incredible potential, and we’re excited to partner with industry leaders to elevate their operations and achieve their goals.”

The decision to lay deeper roots and expand in Australia follows Mor’s participation in a roadshow in March 2024, in which he was able to touch base with numerous key players in the country’s market. Mor received overwhelmingly positive feedback which further cemented Agora’s plans to fully commit to expansion in the country, and offer customers and potential customers something fresh. Agora’s current Australian customers include GO.FARM Australia , Arcana Capital , and Harbour Credit Partners , among others.

About Agora:

Headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv, Agora is a comprehensive software solution that utilizes technology, automation, and real estate expertise to streamline investment management. Agora is a fintech/SaaS company dedicated to helping real estate firms raise and preserve capital. By automating back-office processes, enhancing investor satisfaction, and offering advanced operational tools, Agora empowers clients to optimize efficiency. Trusted by top real estate firms around the world like Decron Properties, Beachwold, and Electra America, Agora is revolutionizing the industry. Learn more at agorareal.com.

