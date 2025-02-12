Appier Acquires AdCreative.ai in Strategic Move to Lead Generative AI-Powered Advertising and Marketing Innovation

TAIPEI, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Appier (TSE: 4180), the AI-powered SaaS leader in Advertising Technology (AdTech) and Marketing Technology (MarTech), has announced the acquisition of AdCreative.ai, a Paris-based innovator in Generative AI-driven creative creation and optimization, for a total of 38.7 million USD, including a 27.3 million USD base. Announced on February 12, this acquisition marks Appier’s fifth major acquisition since its first in 2018. The move is set to accelerate Appier’s Generative AI product portfolio, expand its business footprint, and reshape the future of digital advertising and marketing.



Appier acquires France-based AdCreative.ai for $38.7 million(including a $27.3 million base), accelerating Generative AI-driven advertising and marketing innovation. Left: Chih-Han Yu, CEO of Appier; Right: Alexandre Leciel, CEO of AdCreative.ai.

“As we scale aggressively on a global level, this acquisition strengthens our product portfolio, accelerates our Generative AI advancements, and reinforces our data moat. It also expands our market reach and enhances overall gross margins,” said Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-founder of Appier. “With Appier’s leadership in APAC and rapid market penetration in the US, combined with AdCreative.ai’s strategic market position in Europe, we believe this acquisition will further complete our AI map, driving the growth of Appier’s ROI-driven AI marketing solutions across global markets.”

With this move, Appier strengthens its ability to deliver cutting-edge Generative AI-powered solutions, providing businesses with enhanced performance and cost efficiencies across the entire advertising lifecycle — from creative generation to performance optimization. The acquisition reinforces Appier’s first-mover advantage in the market and empowers its clients to unlock new growth opportunities in AI-driven advertising and marketing, particularly in dynamic sectors like eCommerce, gaming, and consumer goods.

“Joining forces with Appier, a company with over a decade of expertise in AI and advertising, is a thrilling milestone for AdCreative.ai. Their proven track record and innovation in AI-driven marketing align perfectly with our mission to redefine ad creative efficiency and performance,” said Alexandre Leciel, CEO of AdCreative.ai.

As a global AI company, this acquisition also brings valuable talent to Appier and drives innovation across the organization.

Prior to AdCreative.ai (2025), Appier’s strategic acquisitions — QGraph (2018, India), Emotion Intelligence (2019, Japan), BotBonnie (2021, Taiwan), and Woopra (2022, USA) — have played a key role in strengthening its full-funnel solutions and expanding its capabilities in AI-driven advertising and marketing technology for growth.

Transaction Details: The transaction is expected to close on March 4, with no material impact on Appier’s consolidated financial results for FY24.

【About Appier】

Appier is a global AI-native SaaS company that empowers businesses to create value with cutting-edge AdTech and MarTech solutions. Guided by the vision of “Making AI Easy by Making Software Intelligent,” our mission is to help businesses turn AI into ROI.

Founded in 2012, Appier is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market (Ticker: 4180) and operates in 17+ cities worldwide, enabling over 1,800 leading companies to enhance marketing performance with the latest AI technology. As AI enablers for our customers in the AI Era, Appier delivers innovative solutions that drive measurable results.

Appier’s innovative offering spans three main areas: Ad Cloud, Personalization Cloud, and Data Cloud. Each cloud serves as a pillar for Appier, featuring core and supporting products powered by Appier’s advanced AI technology, including generative AI (GenAI).

【About AdCreative.ai】

AdCreative.ai, based in Paris, France, is a leading AI-driven platform revolutionizing how businesses create advertising and marketing assets. By combining proprietary AI models, advanced technology, and a user-centric approach, AdCreative.ai empowers brands to generate high-performing ad creatives that deliver measurable ROI.

Founded in 2021 and trusted by global brands like Snapchat, Pernod Ricard, Reckitt, BNP Paribas and Chopard, the platform merges cutting-edge AI technology with advertising expertise to shape the industry’s future, making campaigns faster, smarter, and more impactful. As a trusted partner in the AI era, AdCreative.ai offers innovative tools like Creative Insights, AI Video Ad Generation, and Stock Image Creation, enabling businesses to scale with precision and achieve creative excellence in their campaigns.