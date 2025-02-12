Bite Stream and Untap Join Forces to Transform Private Capital Markets Technology

Bite Stream and Untap have merged to create Bite Stream+, a next-generation platform that simplifies fund management from start to finish. By bringing together expertise in fundraising, investor management, and portfolio reporting, the partnership delivers a smarter, more efficient way for asset managers to operate, removing complexity and enhancing transparency.

London, United Kingdom – Newsfile Corp. – February 12, 2025 – Bite Stream, a leading provider of fundraising and investor management software, has announced its merger with Untap, an AI-powered portfolio management and reporting solution. The combination of these two established, fast-growing platforms marks a major shift in private capital markets technology. It provides asset managers with a single, fully integrated system that streamlines everything from fundraising to investor communications.

The result is Bite Stream+, a solution that consolidates multiple processes into one intuitive system, eliminating the inefficiencies of disconnected workflows. With Untap’s advanced portfolio monitoring and reporting now embedded alongside Bite Stream’s investor relations and compliance tools, fund managers gain a single source of truth, making data-driven decision-making easier than ever.

A new era for private markets technology

Rather than juggling multiple platforms, alternative asset managers can now manage fundraising, investor relations, and portfolio management in one flexible system. This not only saves time but also ensures data consistency and strengthens regulatory compliance. Investors also benefit from real-time insights and clearer reporting, enhancing transparency and trust.

The platform is designed to be both powerful and adaptable – ready to support firms of all sizes without requiring complex customization. With automated data collection and performance tracking, Bite Stream+ replaces manual, error-prone processes, allowing fund managers to focus on value creation rather than administrative tasks.

“Bite Stream+ is more than a software merger – it’s a commitment to our clients that we are their trusted innovation partner,” said William Rudebeck, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Bite Investments. “By integrating Untap’s portfolio management expertise with Bite Stream’s investor engagement tools, we are delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital experience that no other provider in the market can match.”

Setting the industry standard

Bite Stream+ is already the preferred platform for some of the largest and most dynamic private market investors. The combination of Bite Stream’s fundraising and investor engagement tools with Untap’s portfolio analytics and reporting enables fund managers to drive AUM growth, enhance investor confidence, and gain deeper portfolio insights.

“This merger is more than just a step forward-it’s a transformation in how fund managers operate,” said Juan Manrique, Co-Founder and CEO of Untap. “Together, we’re giving our clients a competitive edge by removing complexity, improving efficiency, and setting a new benchmark for digital fund management.”

For more information, visit www.biteinvestments.com and www.untap.pe.

About Bite Investments: Bite Investments is a global financial technology company providing innovative and scalable software solutions to the ever-expanding alternative asset and wealth management industry. Bite’s SaaS platform, Bite Stream, offers end-to-end solutions designed to simplify and streamline the entire investment process, from fundraising and investor relations to reporting and data management. With a commitment to security and efficiency, Bite Investments is trusted by its clients, leading alternative asset and wealth managers, fund administrators, and a range of other investment professionals worldwide.

About Untap: Untap is an AI-powered portfolio management platform transforming how private capital investors monitor performance, manage funds, and drive value creation. Its cloud-based solution automates data collection, financial reporting, and ESG tracking, enabling investment professionals to streamline operations, enhance transparency, and make data-driven decisions with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supporting private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and private credit funds, Untap is trusted by leading investment firms worldwide.

