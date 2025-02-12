From academic pursuits to inspiring young scholars–Internationally renowned mathematician Prof Raymond Chan says “No shortcuts to good results”

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today (12 February), in the second session of the “A Personal Perspective on Doing Good Research” seminar series organised by the School of Graduate Studies of Lingnan University, Prof Raymond Chan Hon-fu, Vice-President (Academics) cum Provost and Lam Man Tsan Chair Professor of Scientific Computing at Lingnan University, gave a talk entitled “Research Methodology—A Computational Mathematician’s Perspective”, attended by about 100 teachers and students.



Prof Raymond Chan Hon-fu leads the second seminar in the “A Personal Perspective on Doing Good Research” series to encourage young scholars.

An internationally known and respected Hong Kong-born and bred mathematician, Prof Chan has an outstanding reputation in the mathematics community, having published some 160 journal articles and three books on mathematics. He has been one of Stanford University’s World’s Top 2% Scientists since 2019 and been ranked second in Hong Kong in both career-long citation impact and single-year citation impact in 2023. One of the most widely cited scientists, famous for his academic research, Prof Chan’s “Superfast Iterative Solvers for Toeplitz Systems and their Applications” is a groundbreaking algorithm that dramatically accelerates the efficiency of processing image noise. It has been successfully applied in the fields of astronomical and medical imaging and improves the clarity of images captured by telescopes and medical devices.

Prof Chan said that in recent years he has been working with a European team for the European Southern Observatory to develop algorithms to help deblur images obtained from its telescopes, and thereby capture better photographs of more distant and fainter stars, as well as with a US team to develop algorithms to help monitor land surface changes that detect illegal mining in the Peruvian Amazon rainforests.

Prof Chan, who has made important contributions to the international field of mathematical sciences, emphasised that groundbreaking innovations are not achieved by chance, and quoted Thomas Alva Edison’s “Genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration” and Albert Einstein’s “It’s not that I’m so smart; it’s just that I stay with problems longer” to encourage young scholars. “Success requires hard work,” Prof Chan underlined.

Prof Chan suggested three key research methodologies, Down There, which emphasises in-depth understanding; Out There, which encourages broad exploration and receptiveness to new ideas; and Up There, which highlights the competitive nature of research and the importance of perseverance. “Attitude determines altitude, so aim high, and you will never land low. I hope that young scholars will take an active role in their own research journeys, see challenges and failures as part of the learning process, and maintain their curiosity and inquisitiveness so as to be able to make meaningful contributions to the field they specialise in,” he said.

Following the presentation, the audience participated in a lively discussion with Prof Chan on key issues such as the application of computational methods in interdisciplinary research, strategies for conducting research in unfamiliar areas, and the future development of the mathematics profession, etc. The atmosphere was dynamic as Prof Chan’s insights encouraged in-depth exchanges with the audience and stimulated serious, creative thinking, enriching the interaction and dialogue among academics.

“Prof Chan’s talk was useful for my PhD training and future development. His concepts are based on his own established academic and administrative expertise in higher education, and are valuable for postgraduate students planning to build a scholarly career. As an international PhD student at Lingnan University, I believe it is important to correctly understand and follow Prof Chan’s expert and constructive advice about staying open to new ideas and cultures, persevering, remaining curious and enquiring, adapting to change, learning to put myself forward through clear writing and presentations, and always aiming high both in scholarship and life,” Mr Everardo Blanco Livera, a PhD student, said.

The monthly “A Personal Perspective on Doing Good Research” seminar series invites senior university management and prominent scholars to discuss their research experiences and perspectives, with the aim of providing a platform for in-depth exchanges between doctoral students, young scholars and top academics on how to conduct excellent research.

The next seminar will be held on 6 March, and presented by Prof Xin Yao, Vice-President (Research and Innovation) and Tong Tin Sun Chair Professor of Machine Learning at Lingnan University, who will speak on “Good Taste in Research”, offering his insights on cultivating taste in research, and his experiences in areas such as academic literature and problem formulation.

