HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League Honor of Kings Tournament Announces $200,000 Prize Pool, Champions will Secure Spot at Esports World Cup

Champion of the HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League Honor of Kings tournament will secure a spot at the Esports World Cup

The Tournament is set to take place from May 5 to May 18 2025

SHANGHAI, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The HERO ESPORTS Asian Champions League (ACL), Asia’s premier multi-title esports tournament hosted by Asia’s leading Esports company Hero Esports, has unveiled comprehensive details about the Honor of Kings tournament. This includes information on tournament format, schedule, prize pool, and available entry slots for the prestigious Esports World Cup.

The confirmed collaboration between the King Pro League (KPL), the most prestigious Honor of Kings league in China, ACL and the Esports World Cup marks a significant milestone in the Esports realm. The champion of the KPL Spring 2025 will secure a direct qualification at the Esports World Cup 2025, while the runner-up will earn a spot at the ACL Honor of Kings 2025 Finals.

The champion of ACL Honor of Kings will also gain direct entry to the Esports World Cup 2025, representing Asia’s top esports talents on the global stage and competing against top players from around the world.

ACL Honor of Kings will kick off on May 5, with the finals set for May 18, featuring a total of 12 competing teams. The prize pool amounts to $200,000, taking up one-tenth of the ACL total prize pool of $2 million.

The event will be divided into three stages: the Qualifiers, the Knockout stage and the Finals, all to be hosted in Shanghai.

According to the rankings of the regular season of KPL Spring 2025, teams ranked A5 and A6 along with all teams from Group B will compete in the qualifiers on May 5, 6 and 13, with only one team advancing. The format of the first round, second round and the last round will feature best-of-three (BO3) single elimination, best-of-five (BO5) single elimination and best-of-seven (BO7) respectively.

In the Knockout stage from May 14 to 16, the advancing team from the Qualifiers will face off the teams ranked from the 3rd to 5th in the playoff of KPL Spring 2025 (In the event of a tie, the team with the higher ranking in the stage 3 of the KPL Spring 2025 will secure the qualification). The four teams will compete in the format of best-of-seven (BO7) single elimination.

Ultimately, one team will reach the finals and compete for the championship of ACL Honor of Kings against the KPL Spring 2025 runner-up. The Final will also follow a best-of-seven (BO7) format.

As a long-time partner of Honor of Kings, Hero Esports consistently leverages its extensive industry experience to deliver outstanding esports events. This time, the inclusion of 12 top KPL teams adds excitement, elevating the competition to new heights.

ACL has already revealed six exciting game titles, including Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Honor of Kings, Teamfight Tactics, Delta Force, and Crossfire, with more popular titles expected to be announced soon.

About Hero Esports

Founded in 2016, Hero Esports is the biggest esports company in Asia, producing more than 7,000 matches every year that captivate an online fan base of over 800 million. With a global presence encompassing 12 office locations and eight top-tier esports arenas, Hero Esports offers a comprehensive suite of esports services, including tournament organization, marketing solutions, community development, and more. As a private company, Hero Esports counts Savvy Games Group and Tencent, among others, as investors, with Kuaishou and Huya as strategic partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai and employing more than 1,100 employees, Hero Esports is a fully integrated operator of esports tournaments and creator of esports content with global reach. The company has helped produce many prestigious tournaments including the Olympic Esports Week, the Esports World Cup as well as the esports series featured at both the Jakarta Asian Games 2018 and the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. Hero Esports also worked with the world’s top-tier game publishers such as Tencent and Krafton in organizing popular esports leagues such as the Honor of Kings’ KPL series and PUBG’s PGC series, among many others. In 2024, Hero Esports launched Esports Asian Champions League (ACL), Asia’s premier international, multi-title esports tournament. Hero Esports is a member of the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC).